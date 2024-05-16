Lions' 2024 Schedule Released: Game-by-Game Predictions
The Detroit Lions have learned their 2024 schedule.
As the organization prepares to embark on what could be a historic season, the Lions now know the roadmap. Despite all the success of last season, the team knows they must earn everything they are to achieve in 2024.
General manager Brad Holmes expressed on the Rich Eisen Show that while appreciated the ever-growing base of Lions' supporters, he knows that the team must put in even more work than last year to reach the pinnacle.
“Yeah, we just want to continue on our same plan of just, keep getting better every single year. One of the things that we definitely don’t want is to feel that, yeah, if the outside world feels there is an arrival then we appreciate that," Holmes said. "It’s appreciated, but at the same time we’ve still got to roll our sleeves up and earn every single thing. It’s a whole new season, nothing’s gonna be given to us and nobody around here’s gonna be complacent or resting on their laurels or, ‘Oh, we did this last year so we’re definitely gonna be this.’ The only thing we’re expecting, we expect to be better than we were the previous year. We know that you’ve got to earn it. We came up short last year, but it just fueled us to do more this upcoming year. The message is clear, the guys are aware about that in the locker room that we have to do more than we did last year in order to get to where we want to go. That is evident and that’s our goal right now.”
Let's take a look now at the complete Lions' 2024 schedule, along with an instant game-by-game prediction for each contest.
Week 1 - Sunday, Sept. 8 -- vs. Rams -- 8:20 p.m.
Result: Win, 27-23 (1-0)
Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 15 -- vs. Buccaneers -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 31-21 (2-0)
Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 22 -- at Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Win, 42-20 (3-0)
Week 4 -- Monday, Sept. 30 -- vs. Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 24-21 (4-0)
Week 5 -- Sunday, Oct. 6 -- BYE WEEK
Week 6 -- Sunday, Oct. 13 --at Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Loss, 30-24 (4-1)
Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 20 -- at Vikings -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 30-17 (5-1)
Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 27 -- vs. Titans -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 20-12 (6-1)
Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 3 -- at Packers -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Loss, 30-24 (6-2)
Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 10 -- at Texans -- 8:20
Result: Loss 35-24 (6-3)
Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 17 -- vs. Jaguars -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 38-24 (7-3)
Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 24 -- at Colts -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 27-19 (8-3)
Week 13 -- Thursday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Bears -- 12:30 p.m.
Result: Win, 27-14 (9-3)
Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 28-21 (10-3)
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Win, 45-41 (11-3)
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Loss, 24-16 (11-4)
Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 41-35 (12-4)
Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings
Result: Win, 37-27 (13-4)
2024 record: 13-4