Lions Will Not Play International Game in 2024
The Detroit Lions will not play a game overseas this season.
The NFL has officially announced the matchups that will take place in London, Germany and Brazil for the 2024 International Games slate.
It was no surprise, as the Vikings and Bears were the only possibilities as the home teams.
Each team in the NFC North besides the Lions, though, will be featured in games overseas.
"We are delighted to announce these exciting matchups across London and Munich, in addition to the historic first game in São Paulo, Brazil, to complete the 2024 International Games slate," said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O'Reilly. “As the league and its 32 teams continue to prioritize international growth, we look forward to building on the incredible fan experiences seen in Europe while taking the game to new fans in South America."
In week 1 of the season, the Packers will face the Eagles in Brazil.
In London, the Vikings will face the Jets and the Bears will face the Jaguars.
Jacksonville will remain in London for another week after playing Chicago, as they will face the Patriots.
The Panthers and Giants will face each other in Germany.
Lions add two members to scouting department
According to Neil Stratton, the Lions have made the decision to add Tom Roth and Dwayne Joseph to the organization.
Their roles have not yet been reported, but they will likely serve in the personnel department.
Joseph has spent past five seasons as the Raiders’ director of pro scouting and was in the same role with the Eagles (2015-2019).
Roth has been a scout in the NFL for over 20 years and has worked with the Bills and Titans.