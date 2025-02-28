Lions 2025 Draft Watch: D-Linemen Who Shined at Combine
The defensive line group of prospects were the first players to take the field for workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday in Indianapolis.
Though multiple prospects viewed as top players in the class did not participate, there were still plenty of top-tier talents that showed off their skills in front of NFL scouts. With the Detroit Lions having a need both on the interior and the edge, they could be in the mix to add some of Thursday's top performers.
Here are seven defensive line prospects who stood out during on-field workouts on Thursday.
Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
Harmon impressed with his athleticism and length throughout his opportunities. At 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.95 40-yard dash and had a 1.74 10-yard split. In the position drills, he displayed impressive change of direction for his stature.
Harmon also showed off his athleticism during the position-specific 'Run The Hoop' drill, as he demonstrated his ability to bend around a corner. The drill simulates having good pad level, and he was superb in his opportunity. He's a candidate to be a riser in the coming weeks.
Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart
Stewart's stock will likely go through the roof following what was a steallar showing. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, which ranked third amongst the group, amongst a dominant showing. In addition to his speed, he showed off his athleticism with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot 11-inch showing in the broad jump.
The Texas A&M product did this after weighing in at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds. He also impressed with his 84-inch wingspan. Stewart did not have the level of pass-rush production that some did in this year's class, as he played more on the interior than many of the top prospects, but he possesses serious athletic tools that many teams covet.
He's so athletic, in fact, that his numbers scored a 10.00 unofficially on Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score metric. This ranks him as the best-performing defensive end at the Combine since 1987.
Tennessee DE James Pearce
Pearce is known for his athleticism and ability to get off the ball, and he demonstrated that in a big way Thursday. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of any player at the position and confirmed what was believed about his ability to get off the ball and his straight line speed.
Once believed to be one of the top prospects at the position before his stock dipped, Pearce did some favors for his stock with his showing in the 40. He remains one of the most exciting players to watch at the position on tape, and proved that his speed is amongst the best in the group.
Toledo DT Darius Alexander
Alexander clocked in at 4.95 in the 40 and had a superb showing in the positional drills. What stands out about him on film is his ability to knock blockers off of him using his powerful hands, and that was on full display as he worked in drills Thursday.
Toledo had a first-round pick in last year's draft in Quinyon Mitchell. While Alexander isn't quite a lock to go on night one, his showing Thursday has to have teams thinking about moving him up their boards.
Nebraska DT Ty Robinson
According to Platte's RAS metric, Robinson unofficially had oe of the most athletic showings in recent memory for a defensive tackle. He ran a 4.83 40-yard dash and had elite showings in the vertical and broad jumps with 33.5 inches in the vertical and 9-foot 11-inches in the broad.
Robinson was the fastest defensive tackle according to NextGen Stats, reaching a top speed of 20.64 miles per houd. At 6-foot-5, 288 pounds, he's a little light for the position, but makes up for that with good body control and strong hands.
Arkansas DE Landon Jackson
Another big, explosive edge rusher, Jackson paced the group of defensive ends in the vertical jump at 40.5 inches. Additionally, he showed off quick feet and extremely heavy hands during the on-field drills.
Jackson's hands are one of his top traits, and he showed it off during his reps in Indianapolis. He has definite elements of power and explosiveness in his game, and posting a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash didn't hurt either. It was an impressive day for the strong and lean Arkansas product.
Ole Miss DT J.J. Pegues
Pegues warrants mention because of his overall athleticism and the fact that he worked out at multiple positions Thursday. In addition to his defensive tackle drills, he worked out in fullback drills and caught passes.
It was impressive to see his footwork when it came to running routes, and it translated to a 5.16 40-yard dash. Pegues has intriguing athleticism at 6-foot-2, 309 pounds and could be a candidate to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Ricard and Scott Matlock as a converted defender into a fullback.