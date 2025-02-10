Former Lions OL Avoids Grilling Disaster, Puts Out Fire
The potential dangers of grilling sometimes get overlooked by novices who do not understand what can occur if proper actions are not taken when fires spark or something unforseen occurs.
Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang posted on social media some quick thinking actions he took when a grill fire got a little too high.
The Lions' broadcast sideline reporter shared online he quickly thought to dump a pile of snow on the fire to put it out, avoiding a major spread or any damage to his home.
"When facing a life or death situation, it's important to stay calm and find a quick solution," Lang stated. "Some people say I'm a hero. I just did what anyone would do."
According to KSL radio, "Fires started by or related to grilling are not rare across the nation. Data from the National Fire Protection Agency shows July is the peak month for grill fires at 16%. June was a close second at 14% followed by May at 12%. According to the data, in roughly 20% of the fires, the grill was not cleaned. It also showed that gas grills were involved in an average of 9,079 home fires per year. Additionally, over 25% of grill structure fires started on an exterior balcony or open porch. This data is based on 2017-2021 annual averages."
Most experts advise grillers to keep their cooking spaces clean, avoiding grease and fat build-up, making sure gas tanks and hoses are in proper working condition, using approved lighter fluid, making sure the grill is not too close to the grass or dry vegetation and keeping drills far away from the sides of homes.