Lions Kicking Off 2025 Season Against Eagles Is Serious Possibility
The Detroit Lions have proven they are a ratings draw in their appearances in primetime, high-profile NFL games.
With the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, Lincoln Financial Field will be the host site of the first NFL contest of the 2025 season. With the Lions set to make a trip to Philadelphia next season, they could be the team to take on the Eagles in the season-opening contest.
As NFL writer Kevin Patra explained, "The NFC matchup we didn't get to see in the 2024 postseason after the Lions' disastrous loss to the Washington Commanders. Even losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit should still boast an explosive offense led by Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Facing the Eagles' No. 1 passing defense would make for an intriguing opening-game matchup."
Detroit will hopefully have a returning Aidan Hutchinson and features an offense that was among the highest-scoring units in the league.
Goff, who will have a new offensive coordinator calling plays, matching up against one of the top defensive minds in league history is certainly intriguing.
Both teams were expected to square off against each other in the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, injuries and Goff having one of his worst performances in the Lions uniform finally caught up to Dan Campbell's squad, who figured out every which way to finish the 2024 season with a 15-2 record.
"We saw how Vic Fangio suffocated the Chiefs," Patra writes. "Could Philly do the same to the high-powered Lions, who have a better offensive line? Detroit's deteriorated defense should be getting back several key starters, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, which would make a dynamite clash against the best offensive line in football. Dan Campbell's Lions have done big numbers viewership-wise, including two years ago in the Kickoff Game versus Kansas City ..."
One factor to pay attention to is whether or not the league would want to feature the Lions in the kickoff spot two of the past three seasons.
Recall, the Lions traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and were able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, to kickoff the 2023 season.
The NFL schedule is expected to be released later in the offseason, as it is traditionally finalized in mid-May.