Lions Preseason Opener Depth Chart: Defense
The Detroit Lions' defense is shaping up to be a solid group based on initial training camp observations.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has plenty of talent at his disposal, and the overall depth of the group has a chance to be a strong point.
With not many starters, if any, expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener, the preseason opener will likely be a showcase of the team's depth on both sides of the ball.
Here's my prediction for the Lions' 2025 defensive depth chart ahead of their preseason opener.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Reserves: Nate Lynn, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu
NFI: Josh Paschal
Hutchinson has been the best defender in camp so far, and looks like he's ready to show that his start to last season was no fluke. Health is the biggest key for Davenport, who can be impactful if he stays healthy.
Thursday night will likely be a showcase opportunity for Hassanein, who plays with a relentless edge and will be eager to get after the quarterback throughout the evening. It will also be a chance for the likes of Lynn, Agude and Ukwu to make a statement as pass-rushers.
Defensive line
Starters: DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams
Backups: Roy Lopez, Pat O'Connor
Reserves: Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Keith Cooper Jr., Brodric Martin, Raequan Williams
PUP: Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike (Out for season)
Campbell indicated that Tyleik Williams won't suit up, and Thursday's game will likely be headlined by the reserve defensive linemen. Brodric Martin will get an opportunity to show off his ability, and should get plenty of snaps.
Cooper is one of the more exciting undrafted free agents, as he was a defensive end in college who could bring some interior versatility. Smith is a player the Lions have been comfortable calling on in a pinch.
Linebackers
Starters: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez
Anzalone has returned to practice amidst his ongoing contract situation, which rounds out a solid trio of linebackers with Campbell and Barnes. Campbell has taken over some of the ownership of the defense and is primed for a big third season.
Cunningham, a veteran who led the league in tackles in his prime, has shown he's still got some solid ability. Stuard is another physical player who will be a special teams standout and should have a role in certain packages defensively. This is one of the Lions' deepest groups, and Rodriguez's eventual will return will add another spark.
Cornerbacks
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin
Reserves: DiCaprio Bootle, Nick Whiteside, Tyson Russell
PUP: Khalil Dorsey
Reed and Arnold have both had solid showings throughout camp, giving the Lions confidence in their cornerback room after struggles against opposing passing games in years past. Rakestraw has returned to action while dealing with a chest contusion, while Ya-Sin's physicality will help him carve out a role.
The snap distribution in Thursday's game will be interesting, as Rakestraw's injury could sideline him and create more opportunities for a trio of players looking to make a case for a roster spot in Bootle, Whiteside and Russell. Erick Hallett and Morice Norris are also versatile players who could see time at corner.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Avonte Maddox
Both Robertson and Maddox have versatility that will help them contribute to the defense in multiple ways. Robertson can play slot corner or on the boundary in a pinch, while Maddox has the ability to contribute as a depth safety. Both veterans will be key cogs for the defense.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Dan Jackson, Erick Hallett
Reserves: Morice Norris, Loren Strickland, Ian Kennelly
Behind the All-Pro Joseph and budding star Branch, the Lions have a battle for their depth safety spots. Maddox will contribute in this area, while Jackson and Hallett are among the intriguing young options.
Hallett has had some good days in camp, including one in which he picked off Jared Goff. Norris and Strickland both spent some time on the active roster last year, while Kennelly has popped at times early in camp.
Special teams
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Long snapper: Hogan Hatten
The Lions don't have any competition for these three players in camp, so all three appear to be entrenched in their spots.