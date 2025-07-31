Lions Preseason Opener Depth Chart: Offense
The Detroit Lions begin their season with a showcase in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Dan Campbell has stated that the game will feature many of the team's depth players, as starters are not expected to play significant snaps. As a result, the game is expected to be a showcase of the team's depth players.
Thursday's game will give the Lions some clarity on where things stand behind their starting lineup, and will be an opportunity for players who want to earn roster spots to shine.
Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' 2025 offensive depth chart ahead of their preseason opener.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Kyle Allen
The starter for Thursday's game has not been established as of Thursday morning, but given the fact that the Lions have rotated Hooker and Allen between the backup and third-string units, it can be inferred that both will play significant snaps.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jabari Small, Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux
Gibbs has taken on a larger share of the first-team carries throughout practices, and he earned this with his dynamic performance late last season. Montgomery will still play a big role, but the young Alabama product may be the top option at this stage.
Thursday's game will likely see plenty of carries for Vaki, Small and Saylors, while Robichaux has been dealing with an injury. If Vaki can make some things happen in Thursday's game, he'll make an intriguing case for the third running back role currently held by Reynolds.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Reserves: Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Taylor, Jakobie Keeney-James
With the top three, potentially four with Raymond, not expected to play, Thursday's game could be a coming out part for TeSlaa. The Arkansas product has flashed some serious ability in early practices, and his combination of size and speed brings an intriguing element to Detroit's offense.
Lovett has also caught the coaching staff's attention with his work on special teams and has had some good moments as a receiver. He could also get some looks as a returner if Raymond is out of action. Detroit has several intriguing options down the depth chart who could get opportunities, including Bell, Meeks and Kennedy.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Kenny Yeboah, Zach Horton
The battle for the Lions' third tight end spot is one of the more interesting showdowns, as the player who earns that position will be asked to do plenty within the offense. Be it as a traditional tight end in jumbo packages or as a fullback, Zylstra, Yeboah or Horton will be asked to wear several hats within the scheme.
Horton has been taking fullback reps, while Zylstra is the name that has been with the second-team most often. Thursday's game, and how the reps are distributed between these three players, will be telling about who's leading the competition.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Penei Sewell (right), Dan Skipper (left)
Backups: Jamarco Jones (right), Giovanni Manu (left)
Reserves: Mason Miller
PUP: Taylor Decker
Campbell said at the beginning of camp that the Lions were hoping to get Decker back after the Hall of Fame Game, so the upcoming practices will be intriguing to monitor. If Decker comes back on schedule, it would be a big win for the Lions' offense.
Manu will be another player who is watched closely in Thursday's game, as he's been repping with the second-team and will have an opportunity to show off how much he's grown in a year. Jones is an intriguing veteran option with some versatility.
Offensive guard
Starters: Tate Ratledge (right), Christian Mahogany (left)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (right), Netane Muti (left)
Reserves: Michael Niese, Colby Sorsdal
PUP: Miles Frazier
Ratledge isn't expected to play, and as a result fans will have to wait to get their first in-game look at the rookie until at least next week. After getting some early reps at center, it appears that he may be more suited for the right guard position in his rookie year.
Mahogany has looked strong in camp to this point, and after an impressive showing in his opportunities last year, appears to be the top option on the left side. Behind those two, there are interesting veteran options in Awosika and Muti, and Sorsdal may be facing a pivotal couple of weeks with a roster spot on the line.
Center
Starter: Graham Glasgow
Backup: Kingsley Eguakun
Reserve: Trystan Colon
Glasgow's experience has made him a safe and reliable option for the Lions at the pivot position. Behind him, Eguakun has shown some ability and should have the chance to make a solid impression in Thursday's game.
Colon was signed in the wake of Frank Ragnow's retirement, but has yet to pop in training camp. The preseason will be important for him to make a solid impact and stake his claim at a roster spot.