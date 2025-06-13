Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Defensive Linemen
The Detroit Lions' defensive line will be equipped with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson to kick off the 2025 season. The Pro Bowl EDGE suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 last year against the Cowboys, and proceeded to miss the remainder of the season.
Having back Hutchinson, who amassed 7.5 sacks in five games in 2024, will be a big boost to the Lions’ pass-rushing efforts. Yet, there are still questions about the production Detroit will receive from the EDGE defender opposite the Michigan product.
Veteran Marcus Davenport will man the position to open the season, but the verdict is still out on whether he can provide consistent results the entirety of the season. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, playing in a total of just six games due to a litany of injuries.
It's why there continues to be plenty of talk about the Lions potentially reuniting with EDGE Za'Darius Smith prior to the start of the ‘25 campaign. Smith, a trade deadline acquisition of Detroit general manager Brad Holmes last year, recorded four sacks in eight games with the Lions.
If Holmes & Co. don't ink Smith to a new contract, they will be forced to rely heavily on Davenport and the likes of Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round pick of Detroit this past April, for consistent production from the EDGE. Career journeyman Al-Quadin Muhammad, who produced three sacks in nine games with Dan Campbell's squad last season, also figures to be in the mix at the position. No offense to any of the aforementioned defenders, but I don't believe the above is a recipe for success for the team's pass-rushing department.
As for the interior of Detroit's defensive line, it will be manned by nose tackle DJ Reader and Alim McNeill, once he returns from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season. In McNeill's absence, the Lions will likely turn to fifth-year pro Levi Onwuzurike. Onwuzurike – a 2021 second-round pick of Detroit – appeared in 16 games (10 starts) a season ago, and compiled 28 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.
Tyleik Williams, the Lions’ 2025 first-round pick, offseason acquisition Roy Lopez and 2024 sixth-round pick Mekhi Wingo also appear to be in line for reps on the interior this upcoming season.
Roster bubble
The Lions have a myriad of other defensive linemen that will also vie for roster spots this summer. The list includes Pat O’Connor, Brodric Martin, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Keith Cooper, Raequan Williams, Mitchell Agude, Nate Lynn and Isaac Ukwu.
Of those nine defenders, O'Connor possesses the best shot of making the team out of training camp. The versatile lineman is capable of lining up as both an EDGE and a 3-tech or 5-tech on the interior. Plus, he brings some value as a special teams contributor.
O'Connor, an Eastern Michigan product, appeared in 12 games for Detroit last season, with his best performance coming in the team's Week 10 win over Houston. In that contest, he secured a sack and two tackles for loss on just eight defensive snaps.
Additionally, depending on how they perform in training camp, Martin, a 2023 third-round pick, and Adams, a fifth-year pro, could be in the mix for some snaps at defensive tackle.
Meanwhile, Agude, Lynn and Ukwu, with strong performances in camp, could each work their way into the rotation of EDGE defenders.