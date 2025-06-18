Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Wide Receivers
Last season, the Detroit Lions carried just four wide receivers on their initial active roster out of training camp.
Part of this decision was the fact that the team would add two wideouts to the practice squad, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson, who would eventually earn spots on the active roster to add depth.
Heading into the 2025 season, the team has much more depth at the position starting with two-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown. Heading into his fifth NFL season, St. Brown has set an incredibly high standard for the position with three-straight 1,000-yard season.
In 2024, St. Brown was joined by the emerging star Jameson Willliams. After some hiccups in his first two seasons, Williams broke out with a 1,000-yard campaign last season. He's expected to continue making a strong impact, as the coaching staff has raved about his offseason performance.
Patrick emerged as a reliable third receiver and as such was rewarded with a one-year extension. He will get the first look at being the team's third wide receiver, while Kalif Raymond will hold that role in certain packages in addition to his punt return duties.
Though Raymond's contribution to the passing game is somewhat limited, he has too much inherent value as a veteran and special teams player to be on the bubble.
Detroit also drafted two wide receivers in this year's draft. Third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa and seventh-round choice Dominic Lovett both should factor in to the team's plans, although both could have different roles.
TeSlaa is expected to challenge for the third receiver spot, while Lovett is viewed as a special teams contributor immediately with upside to earn a spot in the receiver rotation later in the season.
Roster bubble
Lovett has struggled with some inconsistency and drops throughout his college career, and if his skills don't translate to special teams then he could wind up being on the bubble near the end of camp.
While the team has an influx of young talent, there are also some solid options that are currently on the roster bubble. Ronnie Bell has played in 26 career games over the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and has also returned 10 punts in his career.
After being released in January, Bell inked a futures contract with the Lions and figures to be a strong compete for a roster spot. He has valuable experience, including 125 career special teams snaps in his two seasons.
Also in the mix is franchise mainstay Tom Kennedy, who has routinely made strong impressions throughout camp and the preseason in the organization. Though he has yet to have a long-term stay on the active roster, he did appear in four games last season primarily as a kick and punt returner while Kalif Raymond was on injured reserve.
The Lions also added former Packers and Jets wide receiver Malik Taylor after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. Taylor has also had a snippet of success at the NFL level, catching nine passes for 93 yards and a score since entering the league in 2020.
Rounding out the Lions' receiving corps are two very intriguing undrafted free agents in Jackson Meeks and Jakobie Keeney-James. Meeks is a big-bodied, physical receiver who was one of the best contested catch receivers at the college level, while Keeney-James is a burner with excellent long speed.