Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Running Backs
The Detroit Lions possess arguably the NFL's very best running back duo with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Gibbs, who was drafted No. 12 overall in 2023, has been electric as both a running back and a pass-catcher since entering the league. The Alabama product had a breakthrough season in 2024, rushing for 1,412 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns. In two seasons, he has compiled 2,357 rushing yards and 26 scores, in addition to 104 catches and 833 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.
Meanwhile, Montgomery has proven to be the thunder to Gibbs' lightning, bulldozing defenders consistently with his powerful running style. After exceeding 1,000 rushing yards in 2023, he finished with 775 yards last season after missing the final three regular season games with an MCL injury.
Gibbs and Montgomery are firmly entrenched as the top two backs on the Lions’ running backs depth chart.
Detroit is set to carry two other backs on its season-opening roster, and those players are likely to be Sione Vaki and Craig Reynolds.
Vaki, a fourth-round pick of the Lions a year ago, suited up for 16 games as a rookie. He contributed 14 rushing yards and 37 reception yards on six carries and three catches, respectively. He also added eight tackles and a forced fumble on 310 special teams snaps.
Reynolds, meanwhile, has been a Detroit mainstay since 2021. In 48 total games with the organization, he's logged 150 carries for 650 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's added another 255 yards as a pass-catcher.
And just like Vaki, the 29-year-old brings special teams value to the table. In fact, he amassed a career-high 272 special teams snaps a season ago.
Heading into training camp, I don't envision Vaki and Reynolds having to work too hard to earn roster spots.
Roster bubble
The Lions currently possess two other running backs on their roster: undrafted rookies Anthony Tyus III and Kye Robichaux.
Tyus, a local product who played at Portage Northern High School, spent his collegiate career at Northwestern (2021-2023) and Ohio (2024). In his lone season at Ohio, he rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder is a powerful runner, and impressed this spring. With a strong showing in camp, he could very well earn a spot on Detroit's season-opening practice squad.
As for Robichaux, he spent his first two seasons at Western Kentucky followed by his final two at Boston College. In his final campaign with the Eagles, he recorded 744 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries.
At this present juncture, I believe that Tyus is ahead of Robichaux on the team's RB depth chart.