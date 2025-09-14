Lions' 2025 Week 2 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are entering their home opener looking for a bounce back performance.
After suffering a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, the Lions are hoping to rebound in front of their home fans against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears.
Here is a depth chart prediction for the Lions' Week 2 showdown with the Bears.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff will need to be better than he was in Week 1, even though the numbers weren't particularly concerning. If he's more comfortable in the pocket Sunday, he should thrive against the Bears' secondary.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki
Gibbs took the heavier share of the workload in Week 1, which wasn't surprising. However, both he and Montgomery struggled to get going and as a result the Lions will be looking to establish the run early in Week 2. Vaki was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury and could be among the team's inactives if things haven't improved.
Wide receiver
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Based on snap distribution in Week 1, Raymond is well ahead of TeSlaa. Still, the rookie once again made the most of his opportunity with a one-handed touchdown catch late in the game. He looks deserving of a bigger role within the offense after playing just three snaps in his debut.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Shane Zylstra
Injured/inactive: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve)
The Lions used Wright as a fullback in some packages, and Zylstra got a limited amount of action. Detroit leaned on LaPorta to get the offense going, and he looks primed for a strong year in his third NFL season.
Offensive line
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Kingsley Eguakun (C), Giovanni Manu (OT).
Injured: OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve)
Decker didn't practice all week with a shoulder injury, but the fact that the Lions didn't elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad is seemingly encouraging for his chances to play. If he can't go, all signs would point to Giovanni Manu making his first career start.
Defensive tackle
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Tyleik Williams (3T)
Backups: Pat O'Connor, Roy Lopez
Reserve: Tyler Lacy, Chris Smith
Injured: Mekhi Wingo (inactive), Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
The Lions played Reader plenty in the opener, and that likely won't change. Williams and O'Connor shuffled around, with O'Connor playing some defensive end after the team made Tyrus Wheat inactive last week. Smith was a healthy scratch, and Lacy didn't get action in the opener.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backup: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)
Davenport played a big role in the opener, and Hutchinson played all but four plays. Wheat was inactive, and perhaps the Lions elect to once again sideline him as part of their inactive list on Sunday.
Linebacker
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Zach Cunningham (MIKE/WILL), Grant Stuard (WILL)
Reserves: Monty Rice (Elevated from practice squad)
Injured: Trevor Nowaske (Out with elbow injury), Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
After using Anthony Pittman as an elevation last week, the Lions cut ties with the veteran and added another experienced option in Monty Rice. The fourth-year pro is the team's lone practice squad elevation this week, and seems slated for a special teams role with Nowaske already ruled out for a second-straight week.
Cornerback
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson (Nickel)
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey
Injured: Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Arnold stayed off the final injury report after being a full participant all three days in practice this week. This seems to indicate that he'll be in action Sunday after suffering a groin injury that sidelilned him last week. Elsewhere, this group is healthy and ready to contribute.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Daniel Thomas, Thomas Harper
Injured: Dan Jackson (injured reserve)
Joseph was a late addition to the injury report, as he popped up Friday as questionable with a knee injury after being limited. Thomas is also in an interesting position after suffering a broken hand, but is expected to try and play through it by wearing a clubbed cast.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Grant Stuard, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
Little change in this area is expected. Saylors and Stuard handled kick returns last week, while Raymond remains the team's punt returner.