3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Colts

Vito Chirco

The Lions can make it three in a row by beating Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Ford Field. 

If they want to pull off the victory, here are the three things they must do. 

Keep Jonathan Taylor contained

The rookie running back hasn't gone off for a big day on the ground since rushing for 101 yards and a score in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. 

However, the Wisconsin product has put together two straight solid performances, with 4.75 yards per carry and five yards per carry against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

He also had his second-best game as a receiver in the Colts' Week 6 contest with the Bengals, finishing with four receptions for 55 yards.

The first-year pro has averaged 4.1 yards per carry through six games, and will go up against a Detroit defense Sunday that has allowed 4.5 yards per rush (ranked 19th in the NFL) and has permitted 791 total yards on the ground (26th-worst in the league).

The Lions got the Falcons' Todd Gurley to rush for less than three yards per attempt a week ago (23 carries for 63 yards). 

If they're able to do that against Taylor, they'll have a great chance of winning their Week 8 contest with Indianapolis.

Feed D'Andre Swift the rock

He wasn't able to replicate his career-best performance in Week 6 (14 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns) last week against the Falcons, as he only produced 27 yards on nine carries. 

However, he still managed to find the end zone on the ground, and he had a productive day as a pass-catcher (four receptions for 21 yards).

Swift has proven through six games that even when things aren't exactly clicking for him on the ground, he can still be a highly valuable back.

Despite that being the case, though, and despite the fact that he's clearly more explosive than Adrian Peterson at this point in their respective careers, Peterson was given more carries (11) than Swift on Sunday in Atlanta. 

That can't continue to happen, especially going into Detroit's Week 8 tilt with the Colts. 

Indianapolis possesses one of the best rush defenses in the league, as it ranks No. 3 in rush yards allowed (530), No. 3 in rushing TDs allowed (four) and No. 4 in yards per attempt permitted (3.5).

Subsequently, for the Lions to have any chance at having a productive day on the ground, they need to give the bulk of their carries to their most talented back in Swift.

swift5
Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Play clean football through the air 

One of the most vital elements of the Colts this season has been their ability to force interceptions.

They've forced a league-leading 10 interceptions on the season, and they have three players that already own two picks each -- cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Julian Blackmon and cornerback T.J. Carrie.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions can ill-afford to make mistakes through the air. 

It'd be a recipe for disaster, and it'd likely all but eliminate Detroit's chances of winning a third straight contest.

Comments
No. 1-5
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Excited to check out Swift vs. Taylor

straw walker
straw walker

Thankfully NO Kenan Allen, Rivers to Allen has historically destroyed the Lions

Barry_was_best
Barry_was_best

I disagree on the feeding of swift. They are a stud run D, so, lets run into it? a lot? I think a lot of Amendola and Hock is on order, especially early. Loosen up the linebackers, Then some draws and screens with Swift.

Jmurdock
Jmurdock

Yup.... Contain the RB and get in Rivers face should be effective towards a win.
The D must be aggressive and they will win.
Go Lions!🏈

Da Ti
Da Ti

Same as any other week

Score some points (offense)
Stop the other team (defense)
Execute on special teams

