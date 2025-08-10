Lions 53-Man Roster Projection After Second Preseason Game
Here is our second projection of who is going to make the Detroit Lions 2025 53-man roster.
Following a shortened preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, several players have boosted their stock, while others likely now on the outside looking in.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
Out: Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker has not proven he is deserving of a roster spot. With Dan Campbell preaching ball security and playing clean football, the former third-round pick looked lost against the Falcons.
Two turnovers has Hooker not currently making the roster.
Running backs (4)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Out: Jabari Small, Jacob Saylors
Saylors is quicking gaining ground on Vaki, who missed the Falcons game.
After a solid practice, Vaki missed Detroit's last practice before the Falcons game. He has plenty of talent, but availability is still among the most coveted traits that team's consider during their evaluations.
Wide receivers (7)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks
Out: Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James, Malik Taylor
Isaac TeSlaa is making a case that he should be the team's No. 3 receiver. He has had a great start to training camp, while Tim Patrick has struggled.
Tight ends (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Zach Horton
Out: Shane Zylstra, Kenny Yeboah, Steven Stilianos
Zach Horton has steadily caught the attention of the coaching staff. Blocking is going to be key in the evaluation that will determine who is going to be the team's third tight end.
Offensive line (8)
In: Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Graham Glasgow, Dan Skipper, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu
Out: Kingsley Eguakun, Justin Herron, Netane Muti, Jamarco Jones, Colby Sorsdal Trystan Colon, Michael Niese, Mason Miller
Injured: Miles Frazier
Detroit's offensive line depth could become a conversation prior to the start of the season. The depth along the interior seems to be acceptable, but if something happens to the starting tackles, the Lions would be in a world of trouble.
EDGE (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Nate Lynn
Out: Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu
Injured: Josh Paschal
Several of the team's defensive ends have stepped up to prove they are deserving of a roster spot, including Nate Lynn and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Something to keep an eye is who would be waived or released, if the team decided to bring back Za'Darius Smith.
Defensive line (6)
In: DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams, Roy Lopez, Pat O’Connor, Keith Cooper Jr., Myles Adams
Out: Brodric Martin, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike
Brodric Martin at least showed he was still on the roster and a player to pay attention to after his solid effort against the Falcons. But, he has not been consistent or available enough to be currently considered a player that has a shot to make the roster.
Linebackers (6)
In: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham
Out: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez
Trevor Nowaske offers solid depth and a player that can contribute on special teams. Grant Stuard has been a welcome addition to the roster. Keeping Zach Cunningham provides the team the necessary depth to be comfortable heading into the start of the 2025 season.
Cornerbacks (5)
In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside
Out: Erick Hallett, DiCaprio Bootle, D.J. Miller, Tyson Russell, Luq Barcoo
Injured: Khalil Dorsey, Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit has added two defensive backs that have quickly made a name for themselves in Detroit. Rock Ya-Sin is making plays regularly and Nick Whiteside had a solid effort against the Falcons.
Others not making it have not showcased they are better then the five selected. Joint practices against the Dolphins will give those on the outside another chance to boos their stock.
Safety (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox, Ian Kennelly
Out: Loren Strickland
Injured: Morice Norris, Dan Jackson
The competition at safety is starting to produce answers. Ian Kennelly and Avonte Maddox are outperforming their teammates and some have been lost due to injury.
Detroit has signed an undrafted free agent every year the past couple of seasons. Kennelly has a legitimate chance to keep the trend going, as his physicality and awareness are a welcomed additioon to Detroit's defense.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten
About as a stable a unit as there is the National Football League.