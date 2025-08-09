Lions Stock Watch After Preseason Win Over Falcons
The Detroit Lions' second preseason game offered plenty of clarity in multiple areas.
Detroit emerged victorious, 17-10, in a game that was suspended in the fourth quarter after an injury to defensive back Morice Norris. The game will ultimately be remembered for the way it ended, but there were plenty of intriguing performances that give the team a clear view of where things stand at certain positions.
Hendon Hooker got the start at quarterback and had a disappointing performance, losing two fumbles and not leading a scoring drive in four series at the helm. He was replaced by Kyle Allen with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter, and Kyle Allen promptly led three scoring drives.
Because Allen has looked better through two preseason games, he currently holds the edge in the backup quarterback competition against Hooker.
In his third season, Hooker has failed to convince the coaching staff that he deserves to be the second option behind Jared Goff. As a result, he's among the players whose stock is falling following Friday's preseason game.
Another player who has struggled as of late is cornerback Erick Hallett, who converted from safety and has failed to continue his momentum from earlier in camp.
Meanwhile, players like Nate Lynn and Ahmed Hassanein have impressed throughout camp, and their performance in the team's first two preseason games matches what has been shown on the practice field.
“Hendon Hooker, stock has never been lower. Erick Hallett, hasn’t translated since his pick in practice, it was downhill," this writer said. "With room for more, Hallett could’ve took a step to make people feel like Rakestraw going down is not that bad. But Nick Whiteside might be that guy. I thought Mitchell Agude has maybe been passed up a little bit. Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu, Ahmed Hassanein, they’re making plays, getting their number written down. Mitchell Agude is just there, you can’t be just a guy in these games.”
Running back Jacob Saylors is another player worth watching, as he had a strong showing in the second half of Friday's game. With Sione Vaki out once again, Saylors has shown that he's worthy of another look.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast recaps the Lions' preseason matchup with the Falcons, takes stock of players after two exhibitions, reviews the broadcast and much more.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.