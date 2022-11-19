The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game against the New York Giants.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon they are temporarily elevating wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad.

In addition to the practice squad elevation, it was announced wideout DJ Chark was activated off of the injured reserve list and safety JuJu Hughes was waived.

With Trinity Benson injuring his knee against the Bears, the young wideout was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. The number of healthy wideouts available to the team each week has been fluctuating.

Benson along with Chark, Quintez Cephus, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown have all missed game action this season.

Reynolds was eventually ruled out against the Giants on Saturday afternoon, as he has not fully recovered from a back injury.

Rookie Jameson Williams has been on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list since the start of the season.

With Craig Reynolds also going down with injury and landing on injured reserve, the team has relied upon Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson to fill in while D'Andre Swift steadily increases his workload.

“Oh man, being able to step right in, of course pick up where Craig left off and being able to bring some juice and energy to the offense. Like I said, man he’s playing at a high level," Duce Staley told reporters. "He came straight in, was able to learn the playbook fast, was able to understand protections, has soft hands out of the backfield, can catch the ball, has good vision. We’re happy to have J.J.”

Now, Detroit is heading out on the road, seeking three consecutive wins and maintaining their elevated level of confidence.

“Just continuing to build confidence. Every win, every game is important, we all know that," said Staley. "But when you can go on the road and win on the road, those guys, they start getting a little extra juice, little extra momentum and it’s always good to finish a game on the road with a win.”