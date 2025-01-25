Lions Add Marshall EDGE in Daniel Jeremiah's First 2025 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions are going to prioritize enhancing the defensive line this offseason.
With Aidan Hutchinson poised and ready to return from a significant leg injury, who plays opposite of him is one of the critical questions facing Detroit's front office and personnel department.
The early mock drafts released have the Lions targeting an edge rusher to enhance and complement the skills of the former No. 2 pick.
As a result, the defensive line is an area the Lions could elect to target during the NFL Draft in April. In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, which was released Saturday morning, the Lions indeed picked an edge rusher with the No. 28 overall pick.
Jeremiah selected Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green on behalf of the Lions, explaining that his skill set and background could complement Hutchinson.
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target EDGE Complement for Hutchinson
"It will be huge for the Lions to get Aidan Hutchinson back next season," writes Jeremiah. "Green would be a perfect complement with his speed and quickness off the edge. This team values production off the edge and Green had a ton of it during his college career."
Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, Green led the FBS in sacks (17.0), tackles for loss (22.5), sack yardage (144) and tackles by a defensive lineman (84).
His 17 sacks established a new Sun Belt Conference record.
“I always have a plan coming into the game," Green expressed to Justin Melo of the Draft Network. “I have a pass-rushing plan and I know what pass sets I’m likely to see from offensive tackles. It can be common for somebody to give you a different look, something you’re not expecting. I think I do a good job of adjusting."