Lions Adjust Alex Anzalone's Contract For 2025 Season
The Detroit Lions have made some adjustments to the contract of one of their top linebackers and defensive captain.
According to a report from NFL insider Field Yates, the Lions have guaranteed Anzalone's $6 million base salary and added $250,000 plus incentives for the 2025 season. Anzalone is entering the final year of a three-year, $18.3 million contract signed prior to the 2023 season.
The veteran linebacker has expressed disappointment in the organization for not having a new deal, and just recently returned to practice after dealing with a hamstring injury that caused some pundits to believe he was holding in.
Lions coach Dan Campbell praised Anzalone and his impact on the organization earlier this week, and said the team does not have any animosity toward the multi-year captain.
In four years with the organization, Anzalone has 395 combined tackles, 30 tackles for loss and two interceptions across 57 games, all of which are starts.
He had back-to-back seasons with over 120 combined tackles in 2022-23, and was on pace for another in 2024 before suffering a fractured forearm that forced him to miss six games. He returned for the season finale, and helped the team hold the Minnesota Vikings to nine points in a NFC North-clinching win.
Jack Campbell, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2023, has taken on a bigger role within the defense through last year and now. When Anzalone went down with a forearm injury and spent time on injured reserve last year, Campbell stepped up and handled the defensive play-calling role.
Anzalone, Campbell and Derrick Barnes are expected to anchor the middle of Detroit's defense as the starting linebackers, with Grant Stuard and Zach Cunningham among the depth options.