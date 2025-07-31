Report: Lions Hendon Hooker Not Starting Preseason Opener
The Detroit Lions are not expected to start Hendon Hooker at quarterback in their preseason opener Thursday.
When the Lions' offense takes the field for the first time in the Hall of Fame Game, it will be led by veteran Kyle Allen according to ESPN's Pat McAfee on Thursday.
With Jared Goff not participating in Thursday's game, Detroit is turning to its veteran option to start the game. Hooker, meanwhile, will see time but his workload is currently unknown.
“I believe we have a little bit of breaking news for Detroit Lions fans," McAfee said. "Tonight, starting for the Detroit Lions — according to sources, Kyle Allen will be getting the start. But we will be seeing Hendon Hooker, from what we have been told.”
Allen, a seven-year NFL veteran, has been rotating between the backup and third-string units along with Hooker. He has appeared in 31 career games with 19 starts, most recently starting a game for Houston in the 2022 season.
Hooker, meanwhile, is a 2023 third-round pick of the Lions who is looking to earn the backup job behind Jared Goff. He appeared in three regular season games last year, completing 6-of-9 passes for 62 yards.
Playing in the Hall of Fame Game gives the Lions an extra preseason game to evaluate their backup quarterback competition between Hooker and Allen.
Trey Lance, a 2021 first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to start under center for the Chargers in Thursday's game. Lance is expected to play around a half, with rookie D.J. Uiagalelei also expected to see some action.
The Hall of Fame Game will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.