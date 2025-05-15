Lions Aidan Hutchinson Looks 'Supernatural' in Offseason Workouts
The Detroit Lions are eager to get Aidan Hutchinson back into action after he was limited to just five games last season.
What was shaping up to be an elite season for the defender ended abruptly when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Lions' fifth game of the season. He immediately began rehabbing in an effort to be active should the team make the Super Bowl, but the Lions ultimately came up short.
Now, Hutchinson is getting back in the swing of things ahead of the start of organized team activities. Even though the team has yet to put on the pads and is focused on drill work, Hutchinson is already making a statement with his performance.
"He's out there and he's the most energetic guy on the field," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "He's ready to make the call out the huddle today. I went over to individual (workouts) and I said, 'Hutch, you know how I know you're back?' He's like, 'How?' I said, 'Because you're touching that ground when you run that hoop.' That's his little thing he does like he's some supernatural cat, which he is."
Hutchinson and Sheppard have built a strong relationship in working together for the last three season, and the new defensive coordinator is excited to work even closer with him throughout the 2025 campaign.
"The relationship me and Hutch have is unbelieveable," Sheppard explained. "The relationship he has with his peers, with his teammates, you would not know he is the caliber player he is with the way he carries himself. The way he works, his attention to detail in meetings, the way he helps people, the way he wants to be pushed and coached hard. ... He's a guy that's all in and I'm elated to have him with us out there on the grass."
He has been photographed out on the field as part of team workouts, and new Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers has been impressed with what he's seen to this point.
"Actually, (he's looking) really good. Sitting here, just imagining what this guy went through, what he worked on to get back in case they made it to the end last year," Rodgers said. "And then to see where he is right now, this guy's a trooper."
It remains uncertain how active Hutchinson will be during OTAs, and the team won't have a mandatory minicamp. However, it appears as though he's growing closer to full-speed.
Hutchinson logged 7.5 sacks last season in his five games, including four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. If he can return to peak form following the injury, he will be among the game's best at his position and a dominant weapon for the Lions.
Detroit will likely take some precautions in his workload to ensure full health for Week 1, but it appears as though the team is confident in his ability to return to form in 2025.
"The thing is, once we know for sure where he is and everything, that will dictate itself," Rogers explained. "Our thing is, we will do everything to make sure he's ready to go Week 1."