Lions Alex Anzalone 'Really Close' to Returning

Lions could have Alex Anzalone for season-finale against Vikings

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) gets escorted off the field after suffering arm injury
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) gets escorted off the field after suffering arm injury
The Detroit Lions could have a key member of the defense back in the mix for the regular-season finale.

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who suffered a forearm injury in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, has the potential to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 at Ford Field.

The expected timeline for his return was initially set at six to eight weeks.

After Detroit was able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 40-34, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential of the former New Orleans Saints linebacker to play in the team's most critical game of the 2024 season.

The winner of the Sunday Night Football matchup next week earns the right to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, wins the NFC North division title and will benefit from having a bye week in the first round of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

"We'll see. I mean, he is doing well," said Campbell, when asked about Anzalone. "I mean, he's close. He's really close."

Detroit's defense has struggled in Anzalone's absence, as opponents are scoring more points and the pass-rush has struggled with so many key contributors missing action.

Campbell was also asked about right tackle Penei Sewell, who briefly left the game prior to the conclusion of the second quarter.

Detroit's fourth-year head coach expressed that Sewell was dealing with a thumb issue, but there were no concerns of any long-term injuries.

