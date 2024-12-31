Lions' Offense Shines, Shaky Defense Records Two Picks in 40-34 Win
The Detroit Lions marched into Levi's Stadium with the intention of earning their 14th victory of the 2024 season.
Despite not being able to clinch a division title or the No. 1 seed in Week 17, Dan Campbell's squad embraced the challenge of facing a 49ers team that ended its hopes of a Super Bowl berth last season in the NFC Championship Game.
In 2024, Detroit has had success playing on the road. The team entered its Monday Night Football contest having not lost a single game on the road this season.
“Well, I think that there’s a little bit of a chip on your shoulder. Going on the road, it’s just you. All that matters is us, we only have each other for the most part," Campbell said on FOX 2 Gameday Live this week . "I think we kind of rally around that, and then just stay consistent to what we’re about. Just worry about what it’s gonna take to beat this opponent in front of you on the road. I think it’s a challenge for us, we like it.”
While Detroit's defense struggled, the offense was able to lead the way, led by several offensive stars playing well in the final month of the season.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions were able to avenge a stinging loss last season.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 40-34 victory on Monday Night Football.
Lions' defense does not shy away from physicality, struggles early
49ers linebacker Fred Warner implored his team during a passionate pregame speech to match the physical intensity of its opponents.
The sub-.500 49ers squad (6-9) wanted to establish that it was a team not mailing it in, despite its disappointing record.
Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings drew early personal foul flags for extracurricular activities in the red zone.
After the Lions won the opening coin toss and deferred, quarterback Brock Purdy marched his team down the field on an 11-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown reception by rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall.
The 49ers were able to take a 14-6 lead, when Purdy found Kyle Juszczyk for a 9-yard touchdown on their second offensive possession.
Lions' offense relies on Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams early
Detroit's offense was able to match the 49ers, and also scored a touchdown on its opening possession.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is now tasked with being the Lions' primary back with David Montgomery out, had three carries for 32 yards, with a long of 21 yards, on Detroit's first drive.
Detroit's 65-yard opening drive was capped off by a Jameson Williams 3-yard scamper. The speedy wideout was able to find the end zone easily due to blocks by left guard Graham Glasgow and tight end Sam LaPorta. Warner, meanwhile, was able to force his way past long-snapper Hogan Hatten to block the extra-point try.
Defense has no answers in first half
The Lions' offense was forced to play catch-up throughout the first half, as the 49ers marched down the field with relative ease throughout the opening two quarters. Quarterback Brock Purdy eviscerated the secondary, throwing for 200 yards.
Purdy established a strong connection with Pearsall, finding him four times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first two stanzas. The third-year quarterback was 14-of-16 in the first half, with his two incompletions being a throw-away and a spike. He also ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan kept the Lions' defense off balance by using play-action and misdirection. By manipulating the defense, it created easy looks for San Francisco's offense to accumulate 260 yards of total offense in the first half.
Had it not been for Jake Moody's missed field goal, the 49ers would have scored on each of their four first-half possessions.
Jared Goff dialed in, looks confident
Detroit's veteran signal-caller was up for the task in an offensive shootout.
Despite solid coverage from the 49ers, Goff was able to find his offensive weapons to keep Detroit in the game while the defense struggled.
Ben Johnson dialed up another trick play early in the second quarter. Trailing, 14-6, Goff found St. Brown, who then lateraled to Williams for a 41-yard touchdown.
Detroit has run the hook-and-ladder on multiple occasions during Johnson's time running the offense.
The 30-year-old, through the first three quarters, went 23-of-28 for 272 yards and three touchdowns.
Kerby Joseph ends interception drought
Detroit started the 2024 season on a tear with forcing turnovers.
Since mid-November, the Lions have not been able to secure an interception, however.
Needing any sort of momentum, safety Kerby Joseph secured his eighth interception of the 2024 season with 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.
Purdy air-mailed a toss, and the talented safety secured one of the easiest picks of his career.
Goff and the offense were able to march down the field, and took advantage of the turnover. St. Brown gave Detroit a 31-28 lead, when he hauled in a 4-yard touchdown reception just prior to the end of the third quarter.
Joseph then recorded his second interception of the game -- and his NFL-high ninth of the season -- as the 49ers were driving with 7:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.