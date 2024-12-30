Latest Ben Johnson Buzz: Chicago Bears May Not Be Sure Thing
The Detroit Lions are firmly in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy. However, with their success, their coordinators have become hot commodities across the league.
Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have garnered head coaching interest in the past, and that interest is expected to reach a fever pitch this offseason with both having success and playing a critical role in Detroit's 13-2 start.
Johnson has been tied to the Chicago Bears since the team fired Matt Eberflus earlier this season. While many view his offensive mastery as a perfect fit for the development of Bears' rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Sports Illustrated national reporter Albert Breer isn't so sure that Johnson is a lock to leave Detroit for a position within the NFC North.
"I think last year, the Bears would’ve been near the top of his list. This year? It’s probably more wait-and-see," Breer wrote. "He’ll be selective this year taking interviews, likely only to sit down with teams he can see himself working for. And while I expect him to take an interview with Chicago, his criteria will remain as we’ve outlined, with Johnson seeking alignment with a GM and an ownership group willing to identify and fix its mistakes. Maybe he’ll find that in Chicago. Maybe not. We’ll see."
On the contrary, Breer reports that league sources believe the more ideal fit for Johnson would be in Jacksonville, if that job becomes available. The Jaguars have struggled throughout the year and have been without Trevor Lawrence since Dec. 1, but there are intriguing offensive pieces around the 2021 No. 1 overall pick that could be a good situation for Johnson to succeed as the head coach.
Jacksonville currently has Doug Pederson as its head coach, but with a 4-12 record his future with the team is murky.
Glenn, meanwhile, is expected to be among the top candidates for two teams that he spent time with as a player. Both the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are expected to pursue the fourth-year defensive coordinator.
Breer reports that the Jets are open to building around either a coach or general manager hire, as they have vacancies for both. Because Glenn has experience playing for the Jets, he could be a top option.
"That makes the former Jet, Glenn, a name to watch in New Jersey," Breer wrote. "But the Jets likely won’t be the only team after the Lions’ defensive coordinator. I’d expect the New Orleans Saints—who have hinted they’d like a person connected to the organization and with experience—to have Glenn high on their list."
Both coordinators have remained focused on finding a way to win a Lombardi Trophy with the Lions this season. However, at the conclusion of the season, both will have plenty of options to take on teams of their own if they see fit.