Ravens' Safety: Detroit Lions Are 'Elite'
The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are squaring off in a big early season matchup, and one Ravens defender has his eyes on achieving a goal.
Before the draft, rookie safety Malaki Starks said during an appearance on the Kay Adams Show that Lions quarterback Jared Goff was an elite quarterback and one of the passers he'd love to pick off once he reached the NFL.
Months after that appearance and now a rookie for the Ravens, the Georgia product has the chance to do that in Monday's contest.
“(Goff)'s an elite quarterback in the league. (I have) much respect for him," Starks told Ravens reporters Wednesday. "So, yes, I would love to for sure.”
Starks had six career interceptions in three years at Georgia, roaming the defense as a staple for head coach Kirby Smart's group. Now, he's hoping to generate a takeaway against Goff and the high-powered Lions offense.
Goff, meanwhile, bounced back from a topsy turvy opener to throw for five touchdowns against the Bears.
After a struggle in Week 1 against Green Bay, the Lions rebounded by rolling the Chicago Bears 52-21 and reminding the league what the offense is capable of.
The versatility of Detroit's offense, which featured three players with over 100 all-purpose yards excluding Goff's 334 yards through the air, can cause problems for any defense.
However, the safety duo of Starks and Kyle Hamilton could have an equal effect on any offense. As a result, Monday's game should be an exciting matching of wits.
“(The Lions) are very versatile. They've got a great group of guys, very well coached. They're elite. So, like I said earlier, we have to be on our p’s and q’s," Starks explained. "We have to be on (the) same page, have to communicate, but also just go out there and play ball, trusting our abilities and in our training and just go do what we can.”
The Lions and Ravens both have Super Bowl aspirations, and as a result Monday's game will carry plenty of emotion. Starks is hoping to quell the Lions' offense and generate a turnover on a passer that he has plenty of admiration for.
The rookie has a narrow focus heading into the game, focusing on what the defense must do to slow down Detroit's explosive offense. This sets up what should be an exciting matchup in the primetime lights at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.
“Yes, it's the game of football, and (the Lions) have a very explosive (and) very elite offense," Starks said. "So really, like I said earlier, (we will) just (keep) focusing on what we do as the defense. That's the main goal.”