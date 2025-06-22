Lions All-Grit Team: Cornerback
The Detroit Lions have a storied history of cornerbacks.
When it comes to grit, the team has been able to get the most out of physical, tough defensive backs who have helped the organization have some success. Three players from the '60's and '70's who played the cornerback position are now enshrined forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here are the four defensive back who best exemplified grit for the Lions during their respective tenures.
Dick LeBeau (1959-1972)
Before a lengthy career in coaching, LeBeau landed with the Lions in 1959 to begin his time as a player. After a modest first season, he took off beginning in his second season when he recorded four interceptions.
LeBeau became a force in the secondary, consistently providing production with regards to interceptions. Over his 14 years with the team, he had 62 career picks and nine fumble recoveries, returning three of the interceptions and one of the fumbles for touchdowns.
Upon retiring, he began coaching and carved out a nice career as a coordinator. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 2010.
Dick 'Night Train' Lane (1960-1965)
After a strong start to his career with the Rams and Chicago Cardinals, Lane came to Detroit having already earned four Pro Bowl honors and earning First Team All-Pro recognition in 1956. He became a big part of the Lions' defense, and paired nicely with LeBeau in the secondary.
In his first season, Lane notched five interceptions. The best was yet to come, however, as he earned First Team All-Pro honors in each of the next two seasons as he combined for 10 interceptions.
Lane finished his career in Detroit at age 37, notching 21 interceptions over his tenure in Detroit. He was inducted into the Pride of the Lions as well as the Hall of Fame.
Lem Barney (1967-1977)
Another career-long Lion, Barney started his time with the team with a bang as he recorded 10 interceptions and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. In each of the following two years, he would notch First Team All-Pro honors.
Barney had 56 career interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries over his 11 seasons with the team, carving out his place amongst the franchise's legends. In 1971, he had three interceptions despite playing in just nine games.
After his illustrious career, the defender was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992. He made seven Pro Bowl teams and was an All-Pro twice.
Darius Slay (2013-2019)
Slay entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions in 2013 and played a small role in his first season. However, like LeBeau, he began his breakthrough in his second season with two interceptions.
The Mississippi State product made his boldest claim in his 2017 season, when he recorded eight interceptions and was a First Team All-Pro selection.
Slay looked the part of a franchise centerpiece with his shutdown abilities, but the arrival of new head coach Matt Patricia spelled the end of his tenure with the team. When the two butted heads, Patricia promptly traded Slay to the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl ring last season with the team.