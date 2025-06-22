Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Hated Wearing Old Jersey Number
The Detroit Lions will have one of their star running backs donning a new number for the 2025 NFL season.
Jahmyr Gibbs has changed his jersey, going from No. 26 to No. 0 ahead of his third season. The speedster wore a single digit in two of his three collegiate seasons, wearing No. 1 in his last year at Georgia Tech as well as his only year at Alabama.
During his camp at Novi High School Saturday, Gibbs explained to ESPN's Eric Woodyard that he did not like wearing 26 and was eager for a change. He desired to wear his old collegiate number, but that was already taken by another teammate switching numbers, wide receiver Jameson Williams.
"I hated 26. It was like, when I got drafted, the only numbers that were available were like 26, 33, 35, 40, stuff like that so I went 26," Gibbs told Woodyard. "They said I was able to change it. I wanted 1, Jamo got 1 so 0 was the next best, right next to it. So I got it."
Gibbs was initially nervous about the change, as he contemplated whether the number would look good on him or if the jersey would wind up being too small.
However, he saw the digital version of himself wearing the number during the beta test for the upcoming release of Madden 26 and was excited by it.
"It looks good. I was scared, though, not gonna lie," Gibbs said. "But then I was playing Madden the other day, the beta, and I looked at it and I was like, 'Oh, that looks kind of nice.'"
Gibbs is coming off a breakout 2024 season in which he rushed for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's looking to continue his ascent into becoming one of the NFL's best running backs entering his third NFL campaign.
His old jersey number is now being worn by second-year safety Morice Norris.