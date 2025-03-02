Lions Veteran Wide Receiver Considering Retirement
Detroit Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson is currently mulling over his future.
After completing his 11th NFL season, the 31-year-old is considering walking away to focus more of his attention on his media endeavors.
Robinson was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing collegiately at Penn State.
"For me, it's now just taking time to evaluate what next year looks like for me in general," Robinson expressed, via the Free Press. "That's kind of where I'm at with it. So I'm taking some time to make this decision with my family.”
The Detroit native spent time working with SiriusXM, and is considering devoting more time to a variety of media endeavors, including starting his own podcast.
Robinson reflected on playing for several great offensive minds the past few seasons, but has positioned himself to be successful after his playing days are over.
"I've been able to learn so much football and learn just so much in general, to where it's truly been a blessing to be able to have experience that I don't think it’s anything else in my life that would've been able to take me to see the world in the sense," he said. "It's been some great experience.”
In 2024, Robinson recorded three receptions for 30 yards in 12 appearances.
“I wanted to look back and have no regrets,” Robinson said. “And that's kind of where I'm at with it is that I don't have any. I've put everything I've had into this game.”
Robinson also had stints with the Jaguars, the Bears, the Rams, the Steelers and the N.Y. Giants.