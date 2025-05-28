Lions Among Best NFL Teams in 2025 FPI Rankings
The Detroit Lions are the fourth-best team in the National Football League in the first 2025 Football Power Index rankings from ESPN.
According to ESPN, "The FPI's overall predictive ratings are primarily based on win totals from the betting market in conjunction with each team's schedule -- along with factors such as the difference between a team's starting and backup quarterback and a special teams rating that incorporates specific kickers."
The ratings are then used to simulate the entire NFL season thousands and thousands of times. The ratings are updated and modified based on the performance of each team's offense, defense and special teams.
Ranking ahead of the Lions are the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Detroit plays road games against each of those three teams this season.
Detroit is the back-to-back defending NFC North division champions. With an offense that is expected to thrive, Dan Campbell's squad is again the team with the best odds of walking away with another division crown.
Green Bay ranks eighth in the new rankings, while Minnesota is 15th. The Bears are considered an average team, ranking 16th in the FPI ranking.
As Seth Walker explained, "Meanwhile, the Bears moved in the opposite direction. After Chicago finished 24th in total efficiency (EPA per play adjusted for garbage time) last season, the FPI sees it as a minimally above-average team entering 2025."
Detroit was able to win the division after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 31-9 in Week 18 at Ford Field.
Heading into the 2025 season the Lions are still among the favorites to win the division and contend to appear in and win the Super Bowl.
As Walder explains, "So, who comes out ahead? The Lions lead the way with a 41% shot to win the division, with the Packers clocking in at 25%. But they all have a chance, as even the Bears are at 15%."