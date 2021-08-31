Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster
After meeting with general manager Brad Holmes over the weekend, head coach Dan Campbell has his initial group of NFL players to work with heading into the 2021 season.
“I thought it was outstanding, really because we really did the deep dive for the most part on Saturday," Campbell told reporter Monday."
Campbell commented further, "Then yesterday (Sunday) was about, ‘Let’s look at these guys on other teams, potential releases on other teams, guys that may be a fit, what do we think, rank them to who’s here.’ All of those things, but that day, Saturday, it was really good because I felt like it was an honest, open discussion about how we both felt about this roster. I would say we probably agreed on 98% of it. But that little two percent that we didn’t was honest and open and to the point and it was easy."
The Lions will also establish their 16-man practice squad by Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Meet the 2021 Detroit Lions roster.
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff
- Tim Boyle
- David Blough
Running backs (5)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers (6)
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
- Trinity Benson
- Tom Kennedy
Tight ends (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Offensive line (8)
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Matt Nelson
- Evan Brown
- Logan Stenberg
Defensive tackle (7)
- Michael Brockers
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Nick Williams
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- Charles Harris
Linebacker (5)
- Jamie Collins Sr.
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
Cornerback (6)
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- A.J. Parker
- Bobby Price
- Jerry Jacobs
Safety (4)
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
Specialists (2)
- P Jack Fox
- LS Scott Daly
Waived/released players
- Breshad Perriman
- Mike Ford
- Alijah Holder
- Tyrell Crosby
- Evan Heim
- Dan Skipper
- Victor Bolden
- Damion Ratley
- Miles Brown
- Craig Reynolds
- Jahlani Tavai
- Bruce Hector
- Geronimo Allison
- Tavante Beckett
- Darrin Paulo
- Randy Bullock
- Corn Elder
- Zane Gonzalez
- Jalen Elliott
- Alize Mack
- Javon McKinley
- Dedrick Mills
- Sage Surratt
- Brock Wright
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Rashod Berry
Placed on NFL reserve/suspended list
- Jashon Cornell
