Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions have reached 53-men on the active roster after 27 cuts made since the preseason finale.

After meeting with general manager Brad Holmes over the weekend, head coach Dan Campbell has his initial group of NFL players to work with heading into the 2021 season.

“I thought it was outstanding, really because we really did the deep dive for the most part on Saturday," Campbell told reporter Monday."

Campbell commented further, "Then yesterday (Sunday) was about, ‘Let’s look at these guys on other teams, potential releases on other teams, guys that may be a fit, what do we think, rank them to who’s here.’ All of those things, but that day, Saturday, it was really good because I felt like it was an honest, open discussion about how we both felt about this roster. I would say we probably agreed on 98% of it. But that little two percent that we didn’t was honest and open and to the point and it was easy."

The Lions will also establish their 16-man practice squad by Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Meet the 2021 Detroit Lions roster.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Running backs (5)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Godwin Igwebuike

Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers (6)

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson

Tom Kennedy

Tight ends (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Offensive line (8)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Logan Stenberg

Defensive tackle (7)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Nick Williams

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Charles Harris

Linebacker (5)

Jamie Collins Sr.

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Cornerback (6)

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Ifeatu Melifonwu

A.J. Parker

Bobby Price

Jerry Jacobs

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Specialists (2)

P Jack Fox

LS Scott Daly

Waived/released players

Breshad Perriman

Mike Ford

Alijah Holder

Tyrell Crosby

Evan Heim

Dan Skipper

Victor Bolden

Damion Ratley

Miles Brown

Craig Reynolds

Jahlani Tavai

Bruce Hector

Geronimo Allison

Tavante Beckett

Darrin Paulo

Randy Bullock

Corn Elder

Zane Gonzalez

Jalen Elliott

Alize Mack

Javon McKinley

Dedrick Mills

Sage Surratt

Brock Wright

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Rashod Berry

Placed on NFL reserve/suspended list

Jashon Cornell

