Lions Announce Changes to Personnel Department

The Detroit Lions have created a new "Player Wellness" department.

The Detroit Lions announced changes to their personnel department on Tuesday, including the addition of individuals to their new "Player Wellness" department.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this offseason that the Lions could hire Mike Martin in an "elavated role" within the organization.

Martin will serve as the "Director of Scouting Advancement", and brings with him 18 years of scouting experience.

The Lions also announced the hiring of Dr. Michelle Garvin as the team's mental skills specialist/clinician.

Here are the announced updates:

Player Personnel Staff

Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager

Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager

Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel

John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive

Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting

Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting

Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement

Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives

Brian Hudspeth – National Scout

Mark Olson – National Scout

Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout

Cary Conklin – Area Scout

Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout

Steve Neal – Area Scout

Scott Sika – Area Scout

Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout

Jordan Martin – Area Scout

Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout

Justin Licker – Pro Scout

Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout

Bird Sherrill - Scout

Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration

Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant

Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant

Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant

Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant

Football Operations

Jon Dykema ­– Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel

Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations

Player Wellness

Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement

Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician

More from SI All Lions:

Tyrell Crosby Wrote to NCAA When Teammates Went Hungry

Pros and Cons of Signing Wide Receiver Kenny Stills

Roundtable: Who is Lions Player You'd Like to Play Golf With?

5 Free Agents Who Could Aid Detroit Lions

Podcast: How Should Detroit Lions Address Current Roster Opening?