Lions Announce Changes to Personnel Department
The Detroit Lions announced changes to their personnel department on Tuesday, including the addition of individuals to their new "Player Wellness" department.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this offseason that the Lions could hire Mike Martin in an "elavated role" within the organization.
Martin will serve as the "Director of Scouting Advancement", and brings with him 18 years of scouting experience.
The Lions also announced the hiring of Dr. Michelle Garvin as the team's mental skills specialist/clinician.
Here are the announced updates:
Player Personnel Staff
- Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager
- Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager
- Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel
- John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive
- Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting
- Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting
- Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement
- Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives
- Brian Hudspeth – National Scout
- Mark Olson – National Scout
- Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout
- Cary Conklin – Area Scout
- Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout
- Steve Neal – Area Scout
- Scott Sika – Area Scout
- Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout
- Jordan Martin – Area Scout
- Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout
- Justin Licker – Pro Scout
- Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout
- Bird Sherrill - Scout
- Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration
- Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant
- Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant
- Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant
- Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant
Football Operations
- Jon Dykema – Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel
- Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations
Player Wellness
- Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement
- Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement
- Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician
