The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker James Houston and center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.

Prior to his elevation, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell expressed a couple of weeks ago he wanted an opportunity to evaluate what Houston could accomplish this season. Houston has spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad.

Throughout the duration of the Lions' three-game winning streak, a common question that has been asked involves what has been the biggest factor that has resulted in the improved play on the field.

Among the reasons the team has been able to win multiple games in a row in the month of November has been the increased number of turnovers the defense has been able to force.

In the past three weeks, the Lions' defense has forced seven turnovers.

“Yeah, it’s huge. We talked about that all week," quarterback Jared Goff said, following the Lions' 31-18 win over the Giants. "The way the game went was kind of exactly how we wanted it to go. For us offensively, it was just, taking care of the ball, let our defense play their plan, we’re going to stop the run and hopefully they’d make mistakes, and they did. Like they made the play when they threw it to him, and we capitalized on it. I think offensively, just knowing our role today and knowing what our job was just to kind of steady the boat and stay on the field and finish drives, and we did a pretty good job of that.”

