Lions Announce 4 Roster Moves ahead of Dolphins Game
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Maurice Alexander were announced as practice squad elevations this week.
As expected, Demetrius Taylor cleared waivers and returned to the Lions practice squad.
Kicker Michael Badgley has been signed to the active roster.
Badgley has made a solid first impression with the Lions, making two field goals against the Cowboys, the only points scored by the team.
Recommended Lions Articles
How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins Week 8
How to watch, stream Detroit Lions versus Miami Dolphins.
5 Questions: Will Jared Goff Cost Lions Another Win?
Alain Poupart of All Dolphins answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 8 contest with the Miami Dolphins.
T.J. Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors
The Detroit Lions have not fielded calls yet for tight end T.J. Hockenson.
"Yeah, he has a great demeanor. Really positive guy, just goes out there and kicks. You can tell there’s not a lot of thoughts about mechanics or any of that stuff," punter Jack Fox said about Badgley this week. "He really just goes out there and kicks, kinda like Prater used to do, to be honest with you. I feel like they have similar demeanors. I’ve only been around Mike for a couple of weeks, but I’ve been really impressed by him."
The 27-year-old has successfully made 81.7% of field-goal attempts in his career, and has already been compared to Matt Prater by Jack Fox, the highest-paid punter in the NFL.
"He knows exactly who he is. He doesn’t try to be somebody different. He knows what his leg is," special teams coach Dave Fipp explained this week. "He hits the same ball over and over. He’s very consistent. And he’s comfortable with who he is and I think that gives him an advantage. So, he’s been great to be around. I really enjoy the guy."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.