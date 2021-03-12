Can Asante Samuel Jr. Aid Lions' Secondary?

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree -- and so is the case with Asante Samuel Jr.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, Asante Samuel, the former star cornerback for the Patriots, Eagles and Falcons is not making a Mike Tyson-type of comeback, either.

This time around, we are talking about his son, Asante Samuel Jr. from Florida State.

Samuel Sr., a two-time Super Bowl champion, was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. And, he immediately made an impact.

However, do not expect his son to last past the second round.

Samuel Jr. might have even been part of the first-round discussion, had his production not tailed off in 2020. Both his tackling and interception production dropped off this past season. However, on film, he still showcased first-round ability.

If I am the Lions, I am taking a real hard and close look at Samuel, and I am considering him at the top of the second round, if he lasts that long.

I can absolutely see Bill Belichick dealing down from No. 15 overall, picking up additional picks and grabbing Samuel toward the end of the first round, before all the cornerback-hungry teams select again at the top of the second round.

Cornerback is the most challenging position outside of quarterback to play to begin with. So, those who check off all the boxes are tempting.

CB Asante Samuel, Jr. - 5-foot-10, 183 pounds; 4.5 40-yard dash time

Grade: B+ (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

Kelly's draft board: Late first-round, early second-round pick

Scouting Report

Physical and confident corner who excels in man and zone coverages. I am not taken back by his 40-time (his dad ran a 4.52, coming out of UCF). Dynamic presence. Can creep up and mix it up in man, flip his hips, take off and run. Very good technique. Looks like he really understands how to play the position. Capable of gaining excellent inside-route leverage. Excels at reading the quarterback's eyes. Several times, it looked like he was the receiver on the route. Able to run with receivers and stay tight. Plays faster than his time.

Excellent knack for playing 50-50 balls. Excellent ball skills and instincts. Nose for the football. Times jumps well. Contests catches. Ultra competitive. One of the things I like best about him is he continues to fight for the ball, even after the reception has been made. Tough against fades into the endzone. Has short-area burst and closing speed. Has enough juice to be able to jump underneath routes to defend passes. Has a knack for defending passes. Excels in zone coverages, coming up and knifing through the legs of the running backs or receivers.

Shoots in like a missile. Extremely physical. Can cause fumbles. Throws receivers to the ground. Can come up and fill in support. Also, brings the element of being a strong contributor as a gunner on the punt team.

Comes across when he is speaking as humble, intelligent, sensitive and respectful. Very interesting prospect. The main thing that struck me when I was watching him is just how opportunistic he is as a DB and on the punt team.

If the Lions hope to win and win big in 2021, it will depend on two things -- the quarterback and the two starting corners.

With the way the rules are set up to favor offenses, if you want to win big, you better come with two top-flight corners. Jeff Okudah -- and despite the heat he has taken -- still has future All-Pro written all over him, and I still believe he is slowly, but surely going to become a premier shutdown corner in the NFL.

Now, if the Lions can add Samuel, that would solidify Detroit's secondary as being top-tier for the next decade.

Both Okudah and Samuel would have the two most important attributes a corner needs in the National Football League -- confidence and swag. I get excited just thinking about these two pairing up.

I do not study other mock drafts when I am making my assessments. I do not go with the national narratives. I do not care.

Simply put, I know that Samuel has the "it" factor.

Send in the card, and remember Belichick may very well "jump the route" on draft day and take him late in the first. It's a typical Belichick move to trade down and still get the guy he wants. You better believe he has picked up the phone and called Samuel Sr. to get a feel for his son.

This one may require Detroit trading up from its second-round pick (No. 41 overall) and beating Belichick at his own game. And, even if Belichick passes, the Falcons and Eagles are sitting there ahead of Detroit in the second round, and yes, Samuel Sr. played for those two teams, as well, back in the day.

There is no way Samuel Jr. will see the third round. He will be long gone by then.

