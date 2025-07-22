Lions Believe Injured DT Could Return Sooner Than Expected
The Detroit Lions could get a big piece of their defensive line back earlier than expected.
Speaking on Sirius XM during NFL Radio's Training Camp Tour Tuesday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes expressed optimism that defensive tackle Alim McNeill could return quicker than initially expected.
Anticipating McNeill’s absence, the Lions prioritized the defensive line in the offseason. While the plans took an immediate blow with Levi Onwuzurike suffering a season-ending injury, the additions of veteran Roy Lopez and first-round pick Tyleik Williams should be beneficial.
Holmes hinted that he could wind up returning quicker than the coaches initially expected if he continues on his current trajectory of rehab.
"We were pretty chunk full expecting Levi to play this year," Holmes said. "But still having (DJ) Reader, drafting Tyleik Williams, signing Roy Lopez in free agency and still having Alim on his way back, which I think that has the potential to be a little bit earlier than expected, because he's doing great right now, I feel very confident. We feel very confident about that (group) right now."
Because McNeill suffered a torn ACL in December and the nine-to-12 month recovery period that typically accompanies the injury, it has been assumed that he would miss time at the beginning of the year.
However, Holmes’ comments offer some intrigue that the talented defensive tackle could return quicker than anticipated.
McNeill has continued to improve throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, culminating in his signing of a four-year, $97 million contract extension last season. In his last two seasons, he has notched 8.5 sacks and has grown into an important part of the team's pass-rush.
The Lions' defensive line was a main priority this offseason, and even amidst the injuries Holmes feels like the team is in a good place heading into the 2025 season. It was a point of emphasis, as addressing the defensive interior benefits the defense as a whole.
“We had to make sure that we were full fortified in the trenches,” Holmes said. “Especially in the interior, working both sides of the lines but really on the defensive line. I know it’s a lot made about edge rusher, but if you’re not good in the middle, life can be really, really hard.”