Observations: Tensions Rise in Chippy Practice, Offense Struggles
The Detroit Lions look ready to put on the shoulder pads.
During their third practice of training camp, the Lions showed plenty of physicality. The defense in particular was raring to go in what became a chippy practice, and one defensive player was even kicked out as a result of being too physical.
Detroit will begin its padded practices on Friday, which will also be the first day fans can attend practice.
As for their area of emphasis, the Lions began work on third-down situations on Tuesday.
"Starting third-down today, third-and-two-to-six," Campbell said. "And then the guys are off tomorrow, so it'll be our third good day of work to get them moving around."
Here are observations from the third day of Lions' training camp.
Participation report
The Lions welcomed D.J. Reed back to practice following his absence yesterday, with both Sione Vaki and Roy Lopez missing practice after suffering ailments yesterday. Vaki is down with a hamstring, while Lopez was stepped on during Monday's practice.
Detroit did have a pair of players exit practice early. Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was dealing with cramping and is expected to be fine, while Brodric Martin is being evaluated for a foot injury.
Ennis Rakestraw remains out with a chest contusion, while Alex Anzalone and Al-Quadin Muhammad have also both been out of action since the start of camp.
Anzalone did share an update regarding his status with reporters after practice, stating that he was disappointed in the team and in a "weird situation" with his contract not being taken care of.
7-on-7 standouts
Standouts from the Lions' 7-on-7 period late in practice included Terrion Arnold and Brock Wright. For the second-straight day, Arnold had a nice pass breakup. This time, it came against Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Arnold made sure to let the All-Pro wideout hear about it.
Wright had an impressive catch with the first-team offense working against Jack Campbell as part of three straight completions from Goff. During that session, the veteran passer also connected with Tom Kennedy and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Brian Branch got his hands on several passes throughout the day, including a PBU in 7-on-7 drills against Tim Patrick.
Backup battle
The Lions continue to alternate Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen between the second- and third-string units. After repping with the backups on Monday, Hooker was back with the third-team while Allen took second-team snaps.
Allen had some good moments, such as a completion to Jakobie Keeney-James during 7-on-7 and Shane Zylstra during a team period, but also had a ball dropped by rookie Isaac TeSlaa.
Hooker looked steady once again, hitting Kennedy and Dominic Lovett for completions during 7-on-7 drills.
Defense eager to put on the pads
There was an air of physicality at Tuesday's practice, even though the practice was not padded. With 1-on-1 drills taking place, the Lions had plenty of work being done between the offensive and defensive line.
The defense dominated throughout the day as a whole. Keith Cooper Jr., who Campbell mentioned as an intriguing player on the defensive line, blew past his assigned offensive player on one rep. Ahmed Hassanein had a solid rep against Dan Skipper, and Mitchell Agude schooled Giovanni Manu.
Hassanein got into it with undrafted free agent offensive lineman Mason Miller, as the Boise State product latched onto his offensive counterpart for an extra word or two after the whistle following one team rep.
"We've trained basically three months to this moment here, so guys are just ready to put on for what they've been working hard for," offensive lineman Gio Manu said after practice. "Guys are wanting to make the roster and all that, and everybody's trying to prove themselves. Especially myself. Every time I'm on that field and I get a chance to get a rep in, I tell myself I'm gonna go 100 percent. I play the game, regardless of whether I have pads on or not, I'm going balls to the walls."
It's clear the Lions appear to be ready to put the pads on. Eventually, after the coaching staff implored the defense to tone it down, the events came to a head when defensive back Morice Norris was thrown out of practice for being too physical.
Norris was being consoled by veteran safety Kerby Joseph while walking off the field. Joseph stated that he would rather have to tell a teammate to dial it back than dial it up.
Quick hitters
1.) Even though Branch did have a good day overall, he still did give up one big play to Jameson Williams during individiual 1-on-1 drills. Williams used his speed to burst past Branch, and made a nice arms-extended grab.
2.) Nate Lynn continues to make things happen defensively. Through the first three days, he has shown significant pass-rush ability and would've had another sack on Tuesday when he beat UDFA OL Mason Miller.
3.) Jared Goff was working with his tight ends frequently throughout team drills, including several completions to Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.
4.) Offensively, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continue to get reps on the field together. This could be a wrinkle worth keeping an eye on throughout the regular season.
5.) Though camp practices are not open to the public, notable members of the media were still in attendance. Sirius XM's Jim Miller was in town as part of the station's NFL Training Camp Tour, while Albert Breer was in town with Sports Illustrated and the Monday Morning Quarterback.