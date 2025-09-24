Why Lions Believe 'Nobody' Is Playing QB Better Than Jared Goff
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell credited veteran quarterback Jared Goff and shared why he believed nobody at the position in the National Football League is playing as well as the 10-year veteran.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit's fifth-year head coach highlighted Goff's efficiency, his ability to put everybody in the correct positions and for his high level quarterback play.
As Campbell explained, "Goff had a very efficient game. A number of things people don't even have no idea that he did in that game. It was big time, man. I'm talking about high level quarterback play. High level. A function of the play in the huddle, all the different audibles systems that we have that he can get into per play, per look.
"And then in the moment, crowd noise, everything, critical moments," Campbell added further. "Just some of the little nuances of the position that he did. Everybody was set up right. Make sure we're all on point. I'm telling you, the guy is playing at a very high level. You're talking about running the quarterback position. I mean, he's, nobody's playing it better than him right now."
Goff continued to shine in primetime, most notably on Monday Night Football. In a 38-30 victory that propolled the Lions to a 2-1 record, the former first overall pick finished 20-of-28 for 202 yards and a touchdown toss.
With the win, Goff improved his Monday Night Football record to 8-2. He expressed it was one of his favorite performances since joining the Lions back in 2021.
"Was one of my favorites, I think, since I’ve been with the Lions," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket earlier this week. "Just going on the road, Monday Night Football, it’s a really good team, raucous environment, really, really fun to get a win."
Goff indicated that the team could use some of the "sky is falling" narratives, that began after a disappointing loss to the Packers, as motivation for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.
"I don’t know if I’m looking to crush any narratives. It’s fun to go on the road against a really good team and go win that game," Goff explained. "I think back two weeks ago, the sky was falling. I won’t forget about that, everyone that thought we were done. And certainly we’ll remember that for the rest of the year and use it as a little motivation."