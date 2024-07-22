Lions Best Team in NFL in Latest Power Rankings
The Detroit Lions should be considered among the best teams in the National Football League.
With a revamped defense and an offense led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff, no team in the league has as much positive buzz and hype surrounding them than the Lions.
Detroit even upgraded their coaching staff, replacing inexperienced position coaches with respected leaders. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams and defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend will inherent young talent seeking to take their game to the next level in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
In a recent ranking of all 32 NFL teams, Bleacher Report listed the Lions as the No. 3 team in the league. One of their NFL writers also has the Lions as the top team in his own power ranking list.
More: Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp Primer
Brent Sobleski expressed the overhauled defense and potent weapons on offense should allow the team to be serious contenders in 2024.
Sobleski explained, "The Lions were one half away from appearing in their first Super Bowl. If not for a couple of Josh Reynolds drops, they should have been. Detroit is ascending. Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta are entering their second seasons and should be even more dangerous. More importantly, last season's bottom-six pass defense has been overhauled, with Carlton Davis III and Terrion Arnold now at cornerback. It's time."
Lions On SI NFL power rankings
32. Panthers
31. Patriots
30. Commanders
29. Giants
28. Raiders
27. Cardinals
26. Broncos
25. Titans
24. Saints
23. Vikings
22. Seahawks
21. Colts
20. Jets
19. Jaguars
18. Steelers
17. Falcons
16. Chargers
15. Bears
14. Rams
13. Cowboys
12. Dolphins
11. Buccaneers
10. Browns
9. Bills
8. Packers
7. Bengals
6. Eagles
5. Ravens
4. Chiefs
3. Texans
2. 49ers
1. Lions