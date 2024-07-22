Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp Primer
The Detroit Lions' goals are simple for the 2024 season.
Fourth-year coach Dan Campbell put it plainly during the spring, saying he wants, "the whole enchilada," in the form of a Super Bowl championship. The Lions proved they belong among the league's best with their run to the NFC Championship last season, and are hoping to exceed that mark this year.
The road won't be easy, but Campbell and Brad Holmes have put together a strong infrastructure for the future. The Super Bowl window is open, and the time is now for the Lions to take advantage.
Here is a recap of the offseason, as well as a preview of what's to come in 2024 as the Lions get set to beginning training camp this week.
Key losses
The Lions lost two starters on the offensive side of the ball in free agency. Offensive guard Jonah Jackson departed for a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, while wide receiver Josh Reynolds inked a two-year agreement with the Denver Broncos.
Jackson was a starter for the duration of his four years with the Lions but struggled with injuries in the final year of his rookie deal. Reynolds, meanwhile, was a strong downfield threat who had good rapport with Jared Goff dating back to their time together with the Los Angeles Rams.
Defensively, the Lions will be without two of their higher profile free agency additions from a season ago. C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to the Philadelphia Eagles after injuries sidelined him for a majority of last year, while Cam Sutton was released after a legal issue and ultimately returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Both players were expected to be big additions for the secondary, but neither panned out. Gardner-Johnson missed 14 regular season games with a torn pec, while Sutton struggled to lock down opposing top wide receivers.
Tracy Walker III was released in the offseason and has yet to find a new team, while Jerry Jacobs was not retained as a restricted free agent after starting 12 games last season at cornerback.
Other depth departures include offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive end Charles Harris. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and defensive lineman Romeo Okwara both retired from the NFL.
Key additions
The secondary was the biggest target area of the Lions this offseason, as Holmes devoted several resources to adding better talent to the group. Detroit acquired Carlton Davis in a trade on the first day of the legal tampering period and signed fellow cornerback Amik Robertson the following day.
Holmes also addressed the defensive line, adding a pair of high-upside pieces. DJ Reader has been one of the NFL's better nose tackles, and Marcus Davenport has strong potential despite injuries limiting his progress throughout his career.
To fill the void left by Jackson at the guard position, the Lions inked a one-year deal with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler. The 12-year veteran has played for four NFL teams previously and has been one of the league's most durable linemen.
Rookies
Round 1, Pick 24 -- CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Round 2, Pick 61 -- CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Round 4, Pick 126 -- OL Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia
Round 4, Pick 132 -- RB Sione Vaki, Utah
Round 6, Pick 189 -- DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Round 6, Pick 210 -- OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Undrafted free agents
C Duke Clemens
C Bryan Hudson
C Kingsley Eguakun
WR Jalon Calhoun
WR Isaiah Williams
LB DaRon Gilbert
OLB Nate Lynn
OLB Isaac Ukwu
DB Chelen Garnes
DB Morice Norris
DB Loren Strickland
LS Hogan Hatten
Position battles
Cornerback
With all the newcomers, the Lions will have options at the cornerback position. Davis appears primed to be the top option, but there will be a battle for the starting spot opposite him. Arnold is a popular pick, but adjusting to life as a corner at the NFL level can be difficult.
If Arnold can't claim the second spot, Robertson could be a natural fit. Though undersized, Robertson plays with an edge and has versatility to play either on the boundary or in the slot as the nickel cornerback. Rakestraw can also stake his claim at the role with a strong spring.
Another intriguing option is Emmanuel Moseley. After coming to Detroit on a one-year deal last season, Moseley played in just one game before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Lions like his potential enough to give him another opportunity, and he appears to be close to healthy as camp begins.
Defensive end
Aidan Hutchinson took another big step forward in his second NFL season, and looks the part of one of the league's best young pass-rushers. However, the Lions' pass-rush struggled overall and finished near the bottom of the league in sacks.
As a result, one of the more intriguing storylines will center on who emerges as the team's second option in this area. James Houston is a trendy pick after injuries cut his campaign short last year, as he burst onto the scene as a rookie and showed flashes of dominance.
Davenport is another option if he can remain healthy, though he will start training camp on the PUP list. John Cominsky has been a stable veteran presence, but will need an uptick in production to warrant serious consideration.
Former CFL standout Mathieu Betts is a dark horse option, as he was a force at that level working off the edge. If Betts can emerge into a standout, his signing will be considered one of Holmes' most shrewd moves.
Wide receiver
There's no question that Amon-Ra St. Brown is the team's top option at wideout, and a path has been set for Jameson Williams to emerge as the second. However, there's a battle expected for the third wideout option after Reynolds' departure.
Kalif Raymond appears to be the leader in the clubhouse as it stands, but Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green are ready for roles bigger than what they had with the team a year ago.
Additionally, unheralded options such as Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis could give the Lions interesting decisions after strong showings in spring workouts.
Linebacker
Every indication shows that Jack Campbell is ready for a bigger role in 2024 after an up-and-down rookie year, but last season showed that nothing is guaranteed. After all, Campbell was beaten out for a starting spot by Derrick Barnes after being drafted 18th overall last year.
Campbell was praised for his offseason efforts and is emerging as a leader, so there's plenty to like about his trajectory. Barnes won't go quietly, though, and Malcolm Rodriguez could also factor in after taking on a smaller role last year.
Kicker
The Lions have a serious kicking competition after the addition of Jake Bates. The UFL standout and viral sensation has a big leg, but consistency will be key for him to beat out the incumbent Michael Badgley.
Though not posting flashy long-range kicks, Badgley has been consistent through parts of two seasons with the organization. He lost out on the job last year during the spring, but was brought back on the practice squad and eventually beat out Riley Patterson to win the job late in the year.
There are high expectations for Bates given his success at the UFL level. Still, he must prove to be consistent if he is to claim the job.