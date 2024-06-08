Lions Break Player Work Rules, Forfeit OTA Practice
The Detroit Lions have been found to violate league work rules, and will forfeit an OTA practice as a result.
A scheduled practice for Monday, June 10, has been reportedly forfeited.
The rule violation occurred during an OTA practice held the week of May 27.
“On Friday evening the organization was made aware by the NFL and NFLPA that Organized Team Activities (OTA) practices held the week of May 27 violated player work rules pertaining to on-field physical contact pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement," a statement released by the Lions read. "As a result, the team’s OTA practice scheduled for Monday, June 10 has been forfeited. We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL’s Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly. We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.”
Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week that minicamp was intended to develop the young players on the roster and to have productive practices with the veterans on the team.
"I really want to get three really good days with the veterans here. Then after that, continue to develop the young players. So, this will kind of be it for the vets," said Campbell on the first day of minicamp. "We’ll have a red-zone day, but really just continue now with our situational football, some of the unscripted stuff. First, second, third, red zone, backed up, some (of) the special teams will be involved a little bit. So, just kind of putting it all together here for the last three. We’ve gotten better every week, so we just need to take another step here in the spring. It’s been good for us.”
Additional reading
1.) Lions Expect Hooker to Be 'Much More Comfortable' at Training Camp