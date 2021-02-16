NFL Analyst: Okudah 'Most Disappointing' First-Round Pick

Read more on why Jeff Okudah was considered the most disappointing first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions and new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be looking for more productivity in 2021 from Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In grading the NFC North's rookie class, Okudah's disappointing 2020 campaign contributed to the Lions' rookie class garnering a C- grade, according to NFL.com.

"Given his Ohio State corner pedigree and lofty draft slot, Okudah had to be the most disappointing first-round pick in the 2020 draft," Gennaro Filice explained. "With the elite lockdown skills he displayed in the Big Ten, the No. 3 overall pick seemed like an ideal piece for Matt Patricia's man-heavy scheme."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After an injury limited his time on the field during training camp, Okudah's first NFL appearance came in Week 2 against one of the best quarterbacks to ever play for the Green Bay Packers in Aaron Rodgers.

Filice continued, "Okudah's play just didn't get much better over the remainder of the year. In fact, Pro Football Focus charted him with yielding a league-worst 2.1 yards per cover snap at outside corner. Not to mention, a core muscle injury ended his season in November. Just an all-around disaster of a rookie campaign."

For Glenn and the coaching staff, the aim will be for the talented defensive back out of Ohio State to be put in better positions to succeed.

"I think the first thing you let those guys know -- and a guy like Okudah -- listen, let your best be good enough for us," Glenn told reporters. "Don't try to live up to being the third pick in the draft. We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be, and that'll be good enough for us."

"I am excited to get my hands on these young guys," Glenn said. "When you have guys of that age, you can mold them and train them exactly the way you want them to go."

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Has Contacted Jared Goff

Lions 3-Round Mock Draft: Improving the Defense

5 Affordable Free Agents for the Lions

Stafford Reveals He 'Loved' Playing for Jim Caldwell

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.