Lions Cool Off Cardinals, Defense Dominates in 20-13 Win
The Detroit Lions were seeking to follow a blueprint that has helped them be successful over the course of the past two seasons.
On numerous previous occasions, Dan Campbell's squad was able to bounce back from a loss and leave the field victorious the following week.
A road trip to Arizona, in front of throngs of passionate supporters who arrived to cheer on one of the most popular teams in the NFL, provided a test against a Cardinals team that had a dominant performance last week.
Injuries piled up in the first half for Detroit. But, after 60 minutes of action, Detroit was able to leave Arizona with a 2-1 record.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 20-13 win.
First offensive drive looks like Lions football
Detroit's blueprint has been to establish the line of scrimmage offensively, and run the football effectively in order to open up play-action opportunities.
After Arizona won the toss and deferred, Detroit rushed the football effectively, with David Montgomery leading the way.
Ben Johnson had a solid mix of run and pass calls, as Jared Goff found his tight ends early in the passing game.
Montgomery continued his streak of six consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown, when he capped off the Lions' nine-play, 70-yard opening drive with a 1-yard scamper.
The veteran running back rushed on six occasions for 39 yards, and Goff went three-for-three for 31 yards on Detroit's opening touchdown drive.
Lions struggle early keeping Kyler Murray contained
Murray was able to use his legs early in the game to move the football. He scampered twice for 33 yards on the Cardinals' opening drive.
Detroit's defense made it a point of emphasis to attempt to limit the speedy signal-caller's ability to scramble all week at practice.
Murray was able to match Detroit's 70-yard drive with a touchdown scoring drive on Arizona's first possession.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was on the receiving end of a 10-yard toss to the tie the game 7-7.
Injuries pile up on Lions defense
In the first half, Levi Onwuzurike, Terrion Arnold, Derrick Barnes and Alim McNeill all left the game. Arnold and Barnes suffered knee injuries, while McNeill was dealing with a shoulder injury. Arnold and Onwuzurike were able to return in the first half.
Barnes was carted to the locker room after appearing to take a cut block to his right knee. McNeill, meanwhile, suffered his injury late in the first half. Neither player returned to action.
Sam LaPorta was also carted to the locker room late in the first half. The tight end appeared to get rolled up on near the goal line while blocking on Detroit's hook-and-ladder touchdown. He would return in the second half.
Brian Branch left the game with a neck injury after a collision in the fourth quarter with Cardinals tight end Try McBride.
Dan Skipper also went down early but returned to the game in short order.
Goff catches break, Ben Johnson calls hook and ladder
Leading 13-7, Goff had a pass intercepted that would have been a defensive scoring touchdown for the Cardinals. But the veteran caught a huge break, when it was ruled by officials the clock had actually hit the two-minute warning, negating the play.
Goff was then able to lead the Lions on another scoring drive.
Johnson, who had been criticized for lack of creativity last week, called a hook-and-ladder that was executed flawlessly.
St. Brown secured the reception and immediately lateraled to Jahmyr Gibbs, who scampered in for the 20-yard touchdown to extend Detroit's lead to 20-7. After a solid half offensively, Campbell's squad took a 20-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Goff proceeded to throw an interception on the Lions' second offensive possession of the third quarter, his fourth pick of the season.
Defense executes, aids Lions dominate time of possession
Detroit's defense has started the season playing exceptionally well.
Arnold was flagged again, but the secondary, led by safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, were able to get the football back to the offense.
The No. 24 overall pick held his own in the second half against Harrison Jr., despite being targeted often.
Aaron Glenn's squad was able to force a turnover on downs twice and picked off Murray in the third quarter.
Last season, Detroit struggled in the third quarter. While the offense did not score any third quarter points, Arizona was also not able to inch any closer coming out of halftime.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Campbell's squad was leading in time of possession by nearly 10 minutes.
Notes
1.) Kicker Jake Bates missed his first kick in the NFL, sending an extra-point try wide right in the first half.
2.) With his touchdown toss to Gibbs, Goff passed Greg Landry (80) for the third-most touchdowns in franchise history.
3.) Safety Kerby Joseph recorded his 10th career interception in the third quarter when he picked off Murray.