Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For football fans, it means a full slate of NFL games to watch while enjoying food, family and friends.

The Detroit Lions have been a staple on Thanksgiving since the 1930s.

Unfortunately, since everyone in the country is aware of Detroit's historic struggles, the franchise has become an easy target for those critical of the team.

On Thursday, multiple people discussed the struggles of the Lions while referencing Thanksgiving.

Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, discussed her concerns regarding family gatherings during the holidays and referenced the Lions. “The more people we have in our homes talking, and eating, drinking, hugging, yelling at the Lions, the higher the risk of catching or spreading this virus,” Whitmer said.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper used his time on the air to explain why the holidays might not be as enjoyable as people want. “Coming up, a warning from a top medical expert that this Thanksgiving is, quote, “going to suck” and not just for Lions’ fans,” Tapper said.

Sports Illustrated writer Jimmy Traina explained in his recent column that the NFL should move on from having Detroit play on Thanksgiving. "Nothing against Detroit, but it's time for the NFL to move on from forcing us to start out Thanksgiving afternoons by watching the Lions. It's not just because the Lions are always bad, but also because, unlike the Cowboys, they have such few rivalries that their Thanksgiving games lack excitement. This year is the perfect example. Texans at Lions? Talk about a giant shoulder shrug. Now, don't get me wrong. I will watch. I will watch every play. And I will enjoy it. But I'd enjoy an attractive matchup much more than Houston at Detroit."

