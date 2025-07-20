Lions' D.J. Reed: 'I Feel Like I'm A Unicorn'
The Detroit Lions invested in bringing talented cornerback D.J. Reed to the organization, signing him to a three-year deal.
In doing so, the team is committing to him as a long-term option to be their top cornerback. While Reed doesn't have the flashy production when it comes to interception, he does profile as the physical, relentless style of player that the Lions desire in their scheme.
And because he does this while standing at 5-foot-9, Reed believes he is a unique player at his position in the NFL.
“I’ve got respect for everybody, but respectfully I feel like I’m a unicorn, you feel me?" Reed said in a recent CBS Sports interview. "There ain’t really too many 5’9” guys in the league doing what I’m doing, especially at the level of how I play. I feel like I’m definitely different. I definitely like to pick different guys’ minds with techniques and how they go about things, and that’s what we’re doing today.”
Reed told the hosts that his emphasis for the 2025 season involves improving his ball production and making more of an impact in the passing game. After not recording any interceptions last season, he wants to be more of a nusiance for opposing quarterbacks this year.
Additionally, Reed shared his two biggest reasons for coming to play in Detroit. The first dealt with the opportunity to pair up with a safety tandem that is widely believed to be the league's best in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
“Detroit, I definitely was excited about the safeties that I’m playing with. That’s gonna make my job easier when you’ve got two guys that can roam, get the ball, come down and hit," Reed noted. "That’s just a different level of trust, when you’re playing with two guys that are All-Pros. So playing with Brian Branch, playing with Kerby Joseph, that was something that was exciting for me."
The veteran also noted that he's eager to play for head coach Dan Campbell, who has a relentless, attacking mindset that endears himself to those who suit up for him.
"And then also, just the way that Dan Campbell, the way that he plays to win. He’s going for it on fourth-and-5, he don’t give two (expletives) about what anyone thinks," Reed explained. "He’s gonna play to win, he’s not ever going to play scared. Scared money don’t make money, so I definitely love how aggressive he is. That’s really the two main reasons why I was excited to be there.”
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on Saturday, July 19.
1.) The Detroit Free Press explored the impact of the Lions' early start to training camp.
2.) CBS Sports ranked the Lions' offensive trio of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs fourth amongst the NFL's 'triplets.'
3.) The Detroit News explored three players facing make-or-break training camps in 2025.