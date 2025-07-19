Training Camp Preview: All Eyes on Center Battle
The Detroit Lions' offensive line was shaken up this offseason.
A pair of departures will make things difficult for the organization, but general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both feel confident in their options to replace those players.
The Lions also have the benefit of returning one of the game's best offensive tackles, and have a reliable veteran who works opposite of him. In using the NFL draft to add depth, the Lions now have an exciting group of young linemen who could play big roles in 2025.
Here's a look at where the Lions' offensive line stands heading into 2025 training camp.
Reason for hope
Hope for the Lions on the offensive line starts with the presence of two-time First Team All-Pro Penei Sewell. The Oregon product has been lights out when it comes to his ability to block downfield, and he routinely mauls defenders in the run game.
As the first draft pick of the Holmes and Campbell era, Sewell has been every bit the foundational player they hoped he'd be when they selected him in 2021. He has formed a solid bookend duo with Taylor Decker on the left side.
The Lions also added two more young players to the mix through the draft, with the additions of Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier. Both players could be in competition to start right away, though Frazier will begin the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
These two rookies join a host of other young players, including Christian Mahogany and Gio Manu, in a competitive offensive line rotation. As a result, the Lions will have some young depth to work with throughout the year.
Reason for worry
Two of the Lions' biggest departures occurred on the offensive line, as Frank Ragnow announced his retirement and Kevin Zeitler departed to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Because of those losses, the Lions will be forced to find new solutions at at least two of their interior three spots.
After years of stability with Ragnow manning the center position, the Lions are losing a perennial All-Pro candidate who was revered as one of the NFL's toughest players. In his place, the Lions will evaluate their options.
Ragnow was one of the league's best run-blocking center, and although he did struggle some in 2024, he still remained an above average blocker and was a huge reason why the running game has been as explosive as it has been in recent years.
Zeitler, meanwhile, was a great one-year addition to replace Jonah Jackson but was not viewed as part of the team's long-term plan. As a result, the Lions' offensive interior has been shaken up.
Additionally, a wrench was thrown into the plans with the announcement that Taylor Decker was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. While he's eligible to come off at any time and it could simply be extra conditioning, any sort of significant absence would be a big blow for the Lions' offense.
Training camp battle
The center position will be one of the most competitive position battles on the entire roster this offseason. Ragnow leaves big shoes to fill, and the Lions will need to find a consistent option they can count on to withstand the season.
Glasgow appears to be the leader of the group right now, givent hat he has played the position in spot duty when Ragnow has missed time due to injury over the last two years. Ratledge is intriguing, but he was strictly a guard in college and could take some time to adjust to everything that comes with playing center.
Other dark horse candidates include Kingsley Eguakun and Michael Niese. Both players have center experience from college and could factor into the battle if the Lions keep Glasgow and Ratledge at the guard positions.
Players to watch
Ratledge is the player who many were following on account of his unsigned rookie contract, however that was ultimately resolved when he inked his deal on Thursday. With the fear of a holdout in the past, the Lions can fully commit to developing him into a starter in year one.
Because Ratledge is athletic and a strong mover, the Georgia product is believed to be right in the mix to start right away. Whether that's at guard or center remains to be seen, but he only played guard in college.
Still, if he can demonstrate an aptitude and quick understanding for the position, Ratledge could wind up be a key long-term player for the Lions' offensive line.
Another player worth monitoring is second-year offensive lineman Gio Manu. After taking time to adjust and develop last year, Manu has his sights set on playing a meaningful role for the Lions in 2025.