Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell Honored by Texas A&M

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half against the Washington Commanders of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half against the Washington Commanders of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is now a part of Texas A&M lore. 

The university honored the fifth-year Lions head man with the Lettermen's Association 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award this week. 

The Aggies football program, teamed up with the Lions, to surprise Campbell with the award, too. The former Texas A&M tight end thought he was just joining his former strength coach Mike Clark for an "interview" about his time as an Aggie. Instead, though, several of his former teammates, players and coaches, including former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum, joined him via video to congratulate him on receiving the honor.

Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Gary Kubiak received the same lifetime achievement award from Texas A&M in 2016.

Campbell, a Clifton, Texas, native, suited up four seasons for the Aggies, playing in 48 total games. He secured 27 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns in his time with A&M, and was eventually drafted by the N.Y. Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft (No. 79 overall). 

Campbell, who got his coaching start as an intern with the Miami Dolphins in 2010, is now one of the most recognizable and respected NFL head coaches in the game. 

Among his peers and both current and former players, he is also largely considered one of the league's very best head men for the job he's done instilling a winning culture in Detroit.

The ever fiery Campbell, known for his relentless attitude and inspiring speeches, has helped transform the Lions from a three-win, cellar-dwelling franchise in 2021 to a team that has won a total of 27 regular season games and has captured back-to-back NFC North division crowns the past two seasons. 

And now the popular head coach has been honored as one of Texas A&M’s all-time greats.

