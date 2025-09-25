Lions DE Dealing With Knee Injury Expects to Play Against Browns
The Detroit Lions raised eyebrows when defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who recorded two-and-a-half sacks against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, appeared on the team's estimated injury report.
Detroit held a walkthrough on Wednesday and the talented defensive end did not participate due to a knee injury.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Muhammad expressed he expected to still play this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.
The 30-year-old spoke to Lions OnSI after the game and expressed the success of the defense was a total team effort and a commitment to following the rush plan established by Kelvin Sheppard.
"This was a team effort," said Muhammad. "It's everybody working together. Guys going out there and hunting, you know, making some big plays. Just all together.
"I mean, it started in practice early in the week. You know, we knew how special Lamar is and we knew we had to come out here and be relentless. And we all worked together and we got the job done."
Muhammad earned a game ball for his performance. He expressed he lost a little sleep due to the pressure he put on himself to succeed, since the coaching staff has given him an expanded role lately.
"I think I lost some sleep this week, you know, but definitely put a lot of pressure on myself," said Muhammad. "Just being able to get this opportunity and stepping up to the plate and going out there and doing some great things. So, I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself, day-to-day, week-to-week."
After the Ravens were defeated by the Lions, 38-30, Jackson addressed being pressured and sacked a total of seven times on Monday Night Football.
"The Lions were doing stunts, and they had a spy. Sometimes the spy was grabbing my leg, and that's just what it was," said Jackson. "They were dropping into coverage, and they had three safeties back there, and I'm just not going to throw a Hail-Mary ball. I'm going to read the coverage out, and then try to make something happen.”
Browns coach praises Lions defensive coordinator
Detroit's next opponent is coming to Ford Field riding high after defeating the Green Bay Packers.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Detroit's defense and the work Sheppard has done with the unit.
"Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard's doing a tremendous job with this group Talent at all three levels. Obviously (Aidan Hutchinson) 97 is terrific," said Stefansi. "Gets off the ball, can rush, can play the run. Never stops. Big physical linebackers, very good in the back end."
"I think (Brian) Branch is as good as it gets in this game. (Kerby Joseph) 31 led the league in interceptions last year, so they can take the ball away. They can play a variety of different defenses but they do a really, really great job of it."