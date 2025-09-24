Vegas Is Very Confident Detroit Lions Can Dominate Cleveland Browns
The Detroit Lions are currently double-digit betting favorites against their next opponent at Ford Field.
This week, Dan Campbell's squad welcomes in the Cleveland Browns.
Currently, the Lions are 10-point betting favorites, according to DraftKings sports book, to leave their home stadium with their third victory of the 2025 season.
Campbell was asked earlier this week if there was any more the team could gain from the 38-30 road victory against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I mentioned this last night. I think when you find a way to win a different type of game against a different opponent, we know what they’ve been year-in, year-out. Physical, tough, competitive. They’re in it," said Campbell. "They go deep in the playoffs every year, have a shot at the dance every year, so you know what you’re up against. And that quarterback’s so dynamic. So, when you’re able to go into their place and find a way to win, that’s good because you’ve found another way to win. And so listen, winning only helps you.”
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was very complimentary of Detroit's roster and coaching staff, when he addressed the media to discuss his team's next opponent.
"A terrific football team," Stefanski explained to reporters. "Everybody sees the talent they have on the football team: offense, defense, special teams. They're well coached. I have a ton of respect for what Dan and his staff do. Very physical group.
"Obviously, their offense is playing at an extremely high level. I think the quarterback's great, they have great playmakers around him, including an explosive running back that can hurt you in the run and the pass."
The Browns caught the attention of the NFL world by defeating the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 2.
Campbell noted on 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview the short week actually can help a team quickly turn the page from a big win, since the next game is fast-approaching.
"Some of these short weeks can be -- it actually helps because you have no choice," Campbell said. "You can't go back. We don't have time to go back. We have to get on to the next opponent, since we lose the day. So, in that regard, we move right along.
"Some of the good news is we watched crossover tape of the Browns getting ready for Baltimore. So, we kind of see what that's about. And then you see what they did in the Green Bay game. So, it's easy to move on."
