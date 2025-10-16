Lions Defend Suspended Safety: 'He's Not a Thug'
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch had his appeal for a one-game suspension denied Wednesday, and as a result will miss the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The suspension was handed down from the NFL after he threw an open-handed punch at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster at the conclusion of the Lions’ 30-17 loss.
Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and coach Dan Campbell both spoke on the incident Wednesday.
On his podcast, ‘Closed on Sundays’ with Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain, Arnold explained how Branch was feeling and appearing in the facility following Sunday’s game.
“After this happened, B.B. came into the facility and we talked. You could see it all over his face, man,” Arnold said. “The dude really felt bad for what he did. Just looking at it from the outside looking in, and from a different perspective, what B.B. did was wrong. Absolutely. Us being professional athletes, having to hold ourselves to a higher standard, we have to carry ourselves with a certain class.”
On Wednesday during his weekly interview with Lions’ flagship radio, Campbell came to Branch’s defense. Rather than being a defining incident, Campbell believes the defensive back is not deserving of the reputation that has been cast over him as the result of the fight.
“No, I mean, I don’t want to worry about all that, because the bottom line is anybody that really knows branch knows who he is, what he is,” Campbell said. “Brian Branch is not a bad person. He’s not a thug. He’s not, he made a mistake. These are things we’ve discussed, and he knows he needs to be better and he knows he needs to contain himself at times and he will. He’s going to learn from this. He’s going to be better for all of this.”
Arnold echoed the sentiment about Branch’s class. Having spent time with the defender at Alabama, he’s acutely familiar with the type of person that Branch is off the field.
“It’s also one of those things too, where if you know B.B. as a person, B.B. is literally one of the nicest people you could ever meet,” Arnold explained. “He’s the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back. I’ve seen it first hand, he’s that type of person. Looking at it, how they’re trying to portray him like a dirty player and things like that, that ain’t him at all. But what they do have to understand is when you put that helmet on and strap up, he’s a gladiator.”
Arnold also offered his perspective as a player. He referenced the play that angered Branch, which was a blindside block from Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter.
With Branch being defenseless at the moment, the play could’ve caused an injury. As a result, while Arnold doesn’t condone Branch’s ultimate postgame decision, he understands the frustration that stemmed from the situation.
“When you go back and watch that play, bro, B.B. could’ve been seriously hurt. If you go back and watch the play in slow-motion, his back, his ankle. When you see something like that and you’re watching, bro, that’s a defenseless player and you go and do something like that. His actions and what he did, you don’t justify that But then when you go and break it down, that play, he’s playing football. He’s trying to make a play. You go and look at stuff like that, it’s about (his) safety at that point. That’s my teammate, that’s my brother.
“The dude is really beating himself up over there. And he was wrong, he apologized,” Arnold continued. “But that right there, we can’t have stuff take place like that as individuals who are supposed to be at a high level and play that game. On top of that, I’m not dapping nobody up who just got in my face, flexed on me and then pointed at me in front of millions. If you want to say, ‘Ah man, you’ve got to be a good sport, you’ve got to be this, you’ve got to be that,’ at the same time, we’re also competitors.”