Final Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Power Rankings

The Detroit Lions were once considered among the best teams in the league, but finished in the majority of polls ranked as an average team.

Left tackle Taylor Decker said after Sunday’s game that he’s considering retirement, which would be another blow for an offensive front that had enough problems this year. Left guard Christian Mahogany, center Graham Glasgow and rookie right guard Tate Ratledge all struggled this season, yet the Lions still finished fourth in the league in scoring (28.3 ppg).

Only two teams finished in the top 10 of DVOA in offense, defense and special teams: The NFC’s No. 1 seed Seahawks, and a Lions team that missed the playoffs. Detroit was third overall in DVOA. If you’re looking for the team everyone will be picking for a rebound in 2026, this might be it. The Lions still have plenty of talent, which makes a lost season even more frustrating.

Did their window close? I don't think so, but they need to be better on defense. The injuries did impact that unit but they need help up front for Aidan Hutchinson.

The Detroit Lions’ offensive line must be fixed this offseason. There should be no bigger priority for this front office. It might also be wise for head coach Dan Campbell to go outside of his circle for a new offensive coordinator, finding someone who can maximize Jared Goff despite his limitations. As for the other side of the ball, the long-term health of Kerby Joseph (recurring knee issue) and Brian Branch (Achilles) means there will be even more pressure on the Lions’ offense to perform consistently next season. This team is more than good enough to win double-digit games, but health never seems to be on their side, and they play in the toughest division in the NFC.

Detroit is no longer a cute upstart squad, and the disappointment of missing the playoffs won’t be greeted with the same “maybe next year” optimism as it would’ve at the start of the Dan Campbell era. Losing its grip on its offensive identity cost this team a chance to compete for a title in a wide-open NFC, and an improved division means the margins for error aren’t getting any wider moving forward.

The Lions can open a healthy amount of cap space in 2026 by reworking quarterback Jared Goff’s deal, but doing so will limit future flexibility. Whatever moves the Lions make this offseason need to propel the franchise toward a Super Bowl, because the drapes on this title window are closing fast.

