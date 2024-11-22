Lions' Defense No. 1 in NFL on Third Down
The Detroit Lions’ defense has taken a major step forward in 2024. And, the numbers back it up.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit has gone from allowing the 10th-most points per game in 2023 (23.2 points/game) to the fifth-fewest this season (17.7/game).
A big reason for that has been the strides that multiple defenders have made, including linebacker Jack Campbell (team-leading 78 tackles) and safety Kerby Joseph (NFL-best seven interceptions).
And they have each played pivotal roles in turning Detroit's defense into the league's very best on third down.
In fact, through 11 weeks, the Lions have held opposing teams to the lowest conversion percentage on third down (30.4 percent). This percentage ranks just ahead of the third-down defenses of the L.A. Chargers (32.3 percent), the Tennessee Titans (32.5 percent) and the Chicago Bears (32.8 percent).
As important as it is to be stout on third down, it's equally vital to be solid at stopping teams on first down. It's something the Lions have been good at all season long, ranking in the top 10 in first-down defensive efficiency.
“Any time we can have first-down efficiency, then end up playing a second down to where we're forcing them to do something that we know that they're going to do – I guess you could say second-and-pass, that puts us in an advantageous situation," Glenn told reporters.
This, in turn, has led to plenty of third-and-longs for Glenn's unit, undeniably putting Detroit in an optimal situation.
“Any time you can get a team in third-and-long, alright, man, we can pin our ears back and get after the quarterback, and then our guys love to play man coverage and then we put ourselves in a situation where we can dictate. So, that's what we try to do every week," Glenn expressed. "How many times can we get a team in third-and-long situations, so now we can rush, we can play man coverage and we can dictate the situation?”
Going into Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Glenn will try to put the Lions’ defense into “advantageous situations” against Colts dual-threat passer Anthony Richardson. It might be easier said than done for a unit which has struggled in recent memory against mobile quarterbacks, such as former Chicago Bears passer Justin Fields.
Glenn believes those experiences against Fields – now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers – will only aid his defense in getting ready for Richardson.
“Well, the number one thing that we talked about as a defensive staff and with the players is, discipline has to be on high alert this week,” Glenn said. “Because of the nature of their offense, every play has a run-pass option in it. So, our eyes have to be in the right place on every snap, and then our ability to get the ball down has to be important.”