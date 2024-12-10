'Take It a Step Further': Lions Defense Set to Improve Against Bills
The Detroit Lions defense is expected to execute better against the Buffalo Bills.
Against Green Bay, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn relied upon several new players along the front seven to aid in winning another division contest.
Detroit's offense was also able to alleviate some of the pressure faced by the revamped defense, scoring 34 points and controlling time of possession.
Is it conceivable that Detroit's offense can carry the team the rest of the regular season and postseason?
“I think every week you have to do what you feel like gives you the best chance to win and where do you feel your best matchups are at and where are your best players at? Now, I haven’t had a chance to just deep dive Buffalo yet and see where they’re at," said Dan Campbell. "They’re traditionally a very good defense. They fly around, they play sound, disciplined football, they always have, that’s how (Bills head coach Sean) McDermott coaches. So, we’ll just have to see but we’ll do whatever it takes to win the game, whatever we need to."
Campbell also indicated at his Monday media session he is expecting the defense to play better this week, as players that are newer to the system have an opportunity to focus even more on the details.
"We put ourselves in some of the situations that we were in offensively. There are things that we can do so much better and just clean up a few things," Campbell explained. "And then defensively, it was, ‘Okay, we got some new guys, just give us everything you got and finish.’ That’s the stipulation, so now we need to take it a step further. ‘Now that you guys are laying it on the line, you’re finishing, now we have to start getting a grasp of what we’re doing defensively and take the next step and the detailed part of this to where we don’t have a few plays that hurt us.’ Our defense will, depending on who we have here, we’re going to be better than we were last week."
The upcoming Week 15 contest features two of the highest scoring offenses in the National Football League.
"I believe that and whether we don’t get anybody back or not, this will be another week in the system with (Jamal) Adams and Myles Adams and Jonah (Williams) and Kwon (Alexander). And so I know that they’ll be better," Campbell said. "But we’ll do whatever we have to to win the game.”
Quarterback Josh Allen, who is garnering increased MVP talk, threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. The athletic quarterback also rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-42 Week 14 loss.
“Yes, we’re happy we came out with the win and the defense came together in critical situations. We’ve still got a lot of work to do," Amik Robertson told Lions OnSI after Detroit defeated Green Bay. "How many points did they have? 28? 31? We feel like going against them, that’s too many points. But we’re gonna live with it, get in the film room, continue stacking those days and keep getting better."